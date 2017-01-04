PAL-New-Aircraft

PAL set to buy 12 aircraft

  • joelcastro.com
  • January 4, 2017
  • Business News
  • Page Views 31

    • pal-logoPhilippine Airlines said it placed orders for up to 12  Q400 aircraft from Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

    The country’s flag carrier said it ordered six Q400 aircraft with option for another six planes to expand its inter-island domestic operations.

    “These new Q400s, ideal for short runways, have 10 more seats than our existing Q400s, as well as premium economy section,” PAL said.

    PAL owns four Bombardier DHC 8-300 aircraft and five Bombardier DHC 8-400 aircraft, which it dry leased to partner PAL Express.

    PAL’s domestic network, including those operated by partner PAL Express, covers 31 cities and towns in the Philippines.

    It serves the following domestic destinations: Bacolod, Basco, Butuan, Busuanga, Cagayan, Calbayog, Catarman, Caticlan, Cebu, Cotabato, Davao, Dipolog, Dumaguete, General Santos, Iloilo, Jolo, Kalibo, Laoag, Legazpi, Manila, Masbate, Naga, Ozamiz, Puerto Princesa, Roxas, Surigao, Tablas, Tacloban, Tagbilaran, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga.

    Domestic operations contributed 20 percent to PAL’s revenues last year.

    PAL expects to carry 15 million domestic and international passengers in 2017, higher than the projected 13.5 million passengers this year, a top executive said.

    PAL president and chief operating officer Jaime Bautista said the airline would likely achieve the target of 13.5 million passengers this year.

    PAL flew 11.9 million passengers in 2015, up from 9.6 million passengers in 2014.

    Bautista said new routes, more destinations and frequency and China charters would drive passenger growth in 2017.

    PAL, controlled by tycoon Lucio Tan, earlier posted a comprehensive income of  P2.96 billion in the nine-month period, lower by 54.8 percent than the previous year’s total comprehensive income of P6.55 billion. (D. Amijelar, MS)

     

    Share

    Previous Story

    NAIA Expressway Christmas Lane to open on Wednesday

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • PAL-New-Aircraft
      04 January 2017
      1 hour ago No comment

      PAL set to buy 12 aircraft

      Philippine Airlines said it placed orders for up to 12  Q400 aircraft from Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. The country’s flag carrier said it ordered six Q400 aircraft with option for another six planes to expand its inter-island domestic operations. “These new Q400s, ideal for short runways, have 10 more seats ...

    • naia-expressway
      04 January 2017
      5 hours ago No comment

      NAIA Expressway Christmas Lane to open on Wednesday

      The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced the opening of the NAIA Expressway Christmas Lane on December 21, in time for the holiday rush. The NAIA Expressway Christmas Lane will connect Entertainment City and Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard to NAIA Terminal 3 and Skyway. This is expected to ...

    • white-christmass
      03 January 2017
      23 hours ago No comment

      CHRISTMAS

      I think you have to experience winter to know what desolation and death can be like.  It can be unbearable. It’s the season where everything dies, even bacteria. It becomes freezing cold and numb; where the landscape is just white and colorless. Looking at the vast expanse of snow ...

    • dutertes-message
      03 January 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Duterte’s New Year Resolutions: My Wishful Thinking

      It is that time of year when we take stock of the old year that is winding down and we take a look at the new year with fresh resolve and a lot of hope. It is a time to make New Year resolutions. A New Year’s resolution is a ...

    • bulong-pulongan-award
      03 January 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Food, Family, Friends, and a Merry Christmas Indeed

      ‘Remember to welcome strangers in your homes. There were some who did that and welcomed angels without knowing it.’ Hebrews 13:2 ****** My son Junie, his wife Coralyn, their two sons, Monchu and Miggy are home from Vancouver for the holidays! I share the joy of all reunited families this Christmas season! Thanks to Philippine Airlines’ straight ...

    %d bloggers like this: