Palay production seen going down in 2018

  • joelcastro.com
  • November 17, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 50

    • The Philippines’ palay production is seen to go down within the last three months of the year amid the onslaught of typhoons in some of the country’s major rice producing areas.

    Based on the outlook released by Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Tuesday, the probable rice production for October to December based on standing crop may decline by 0.76 percent to 7.26 million metric tons (MT) from 7.32 million MT in the same period last year.

    Palay production for January to December 2018 may also decline to 19.17 million MT from the previous year’s level of 19.28 million MT, the highest palay output ever recorded in the country.

    Because of Typhoon Rosita and Typhoon Ompong, which brought nearly P30 billion worth of damage to the country’s agriculture sectors in the last few months, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol revised for the nth time his palay output forecast.
    From 19.4 million MT of rice, he said the country is only poised to come up with 18.6 million MT of rice, lower than PSA’s outlook.

    Similarly, the harvestable area may decrease by 0.75 percent from previous year’s level of 1.86 million hectares.
    From July to September, palay production fell by 5.70 percent to 3.20 million MT from 3.39 million MT in the same period last year.

    Likewise, harvest area contracted to 825 thousand hectares from previous year’s record of 853 thousand hectares. Yield declined to 3.88 metric tons per hectare or lower by 2.52 percent.

    “Substantial decrement in production was noted in Cagayan Valley. It accounted for 65.23 percent of the total reduction in production during the period. This was followed by CALABARZON, Ilocos Region and MIMAROPA,” PSA said.
    “Decrement in harvest area was largest in Cagayan Valley,” it added.

    (M. Miraflor, mb.com)
    (PSA logo (Photo courtsey of https://psa.gov.ph)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Businesses and communities across Canada to benefit from increased immigration

    Next Story

    NorthPhil poised to shine at tourism expo in Clark

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 17 November 2018
      8 hours ago No comment

      PH wins cigarette case vs Thailand

      The World Trade Organization (WTO) last Monday issued a compliance panel report regarding Thai measures on imported cigarettes and concluded Thailand has failed to implement the recommendations and rulings of the DSB to bring its measures into conformity with its obligations under the customs valuation agreement (CVA) and the ...

    • 17 November 2018
      10 hours ago No comment

      NorthPhil poised to shine at tourism expo in Clark

      The entire North Philippines – from Central Luzon to the Cordillera Administration Region – is poised to draw global interest as it top bills a grand and colorful tourism extravaganza on Nov. 16-18 in SM City Clark where the bests of the bests in the region go center stage ...

    • 17 November 2018
      12 hours ago No comment

      Palay production seen going down in 2018

      The Philippines’ palay production is seen to go down within the last three months of the year amid the onslaught of typhoons in some of the country’s major rice producing areas. Based on the outlook released by Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Tuesday, the probable rice production for October ...

    • 16 November 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      Businesses and communities across Canada to benefit from increased immigration

      Ottawa, ON—The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced the new multi-year immigration levels plan for 2019-2021. This new immigration plan will benefit all Canadians because immigrants contribute to Canada’s economic growth and help keep Canada competitive in a global economy. The new plan builds on ...

    • 16 November 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      Surrey Crime Prevention Society joins Ridesharing Now for BC

      The Ridesharing Now for BC coalition is pleased to announce that the Surrey Crime Prevention Society is joining the effort to bring ridesharing to BC as soon as possible. “The Ridesharing Now Coalition continues to grow because all across the province, British Columbians are demanding the same transportation options ...

    %d bloggers like this: