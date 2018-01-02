Pampanga court clears actor Fernandez of drug rap

  • joelcastro.com
  • January 2, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 61

    • Actor Mark Anthony Fernandez walked out a free man from the Pampanga provincial jail on Friday last week after a judge acquitted him of transporting a kilogram of dried marijuana.

    Judge Ireneo Pangilinan Jr. of the Angeles City Regional Trial Court Branch 58 said he had to release Fernandez, 38, due to “procedural breaches” committed by Angeles policemen in handling the evidence against the actor, son of actress and politician Alma Moreno and the late actor Rudy Fernandez.

    Fernandez was detained on Oct. 3 last year after policemen discovered a marijuana brick in his car that was flagged down as he drove through a police checkpoint at Barangay Virgen delos Remedios in Angeles. Fernandez was initially stopped because his vehicle did not have a license plate.

    Fernandez sped away, prompting policemen to give chase, finally catching the actor at Barangay Saguin in this Pampanga capital. Police found two packs of marijuana weighing 786 grams and 7.108 grams.

    But the court said the police broke the chain of custody of evidence, weakening the prosecution’s case against Fernandez.

    The inventory of the marijuana was not conducted in the presence of representatives of the media, the Department of Justice and an elected barangay official as required by the rules. The inventory was instead conducted at Police Station 6 in Angeles and not at Barangay Saguin here, where Fernandez was arrested.

    The evidence was also marked at the police station and not immediately after seizure in the presence of Fernandez.

    “All told, the prosecution failed to prove that accused [Fernandez] is guilty beyond reasonable doubt of transportation of dangerous drugs. The plurality of procedural breaches, without plausible explanation, for noncompliance by the police officers with the rule on chain of custody, warrants the acquittal of the herein accused,” Pangilinan said in a 24-page resolution issued on Dec. 21.

    by:T. OREJAS, INQ

    Share

    Previous Story

    Peso touches 49:$1 level

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 02 January 2018
      7 hours ago No comment

      Pampanga court clears actor Fernandez of drug rap

      Actor Mark Anthony Fernandez walked out a free man from the Pampanga provincial jail on Friday last week after a judge acquitted him of transporting a kilogram of dried marijuana. Judge Ireneo Pangilinan Jr. of the Angeles City Regional Trial Court Branch 58 said he had to release Fernandez, ...

    • 02 January 2018
      9 hours ago No comment

      Peso touches 49:$1 level

      The peso on Wednesday touched the 49:$1 level before closing at 50.04:$1, 10 centavos stronger than it was before the Christmas holiday break. At the Philippine Dealing System, the peso reached an intraday high of 49.96:$1 and a low of 50.05:$1 after opening at 50.03:$1. It closed at 50.14:$1 on Dec. ...

    • 02 January 2018
      11 hours ago No comment

      Jeepney phaseout begins January 2018

      It’s the end of the road for the country’s iconic jeepney. Beginning next week, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) will remove jeepneys that are at least 15 years old from streets as part of the government’s transport modernization program. DOTr Undersecretary Thomas Orbos yesterday said they would start taking ...

    • 02 January 2018
      13 hours ago No comment

      Raymart talks about his MMFF movie

      Raymart Santiago is happy to be part of the cast of the Metro Manila Film Festival entry from Regal Entertainment, “Haunted Forest.” He plays a cop who is the father of Jane Oineza in the story. He’s one of our most successful young action stars before and he still ...

    • 02 January 2018
      15 hours ago No comment

      All the Money in the World (PG)

      Hell Bent! Greed is good. Remember those cherished words from Wall Street insider Gordon Gekko in the slick if not sick classic Wall Street chronicling the excess of some slick snake oil salesmen playing with other people’s money. Now get in the Christmas holiday spirit as all that greed ...

    %d bloggers like this: