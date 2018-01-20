Paolo Duterte resigns as Davao City VM

Paolo Duterte resigned as vice mayor of Davao City last Christmas. Out of delicadeza he said. OK. Let him follow what he think is the right move to do after his ‘skirmishes’ with his daughter via social media that let netizens around the world knew what kind of a father Paolo Duterte is. He lost his job, alright. No problem, dahil….

Anak pa rin siya ng Presidente eh.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte said his Kuya Paolo is just considered on indefinite leave, not yet resigned as of December 25 dahil hindi pa raw tinatanggap ang resignation ng manong niya. Who accept and approved resignations of elected public officials in the Philippines? The Department of Local Government Unit (DLGU) ba? Or the President? If it is the President, then..

Would DU30 approve his son’s resignation? Abangan.

As I could see it, very ‘tricky’ yong resignation announcement ni Paolo Duterte eh. Does he really wanted to leave his vice mayor post? If he is sure, why not included the word ‘irrevocable’ to his announcement? And where is his official resignation letter? He should have showed it to the Council and the media …..

Para mas believable ang drama.

I have no qualms with Paolo nor Sara since I don’t know personally the young Dutertes as I only know and met several times in the late 80s early 90s their Dad PDU30, then Davao City mayor, when former Manila Mayor Mel Lopez (RIP) and now Congressman Manny T. Lopez tagged me and colleague Ron Delos Reyes to cover for television the ABAP-GMA ‘Go For Gold’ amateur boxing program in Davao City. We also cover for television the ABAP National Youth and Seniors slugfest which were hosted by Davao City. Ang bait-bait ni Mayor Digong. At nuon pa, saludo na kami ni Partner Ron delos Reyes ke Digong, as an excellent public servant and a…

Very good family man.

Kaya nga di ko maisip kung bakit sa social media pa (Facebbok) ‘inaway at pinatulan’ ni Paolo Duterte ang 17-year-old na dalaga niya. I believe no sane father would deliberately ‘shame’ his daughter via social media. There are several venues to express Paolo’s anger and disgust! NOT over social media. But, the harm is done.

Kumalat na ‘dumi ng buhay sa bahay ni Pulong.’

But Paolo Duterte could easily recover from the mess he ‘created’ as Pinoys easily forgive and forget. A month or two after Bagong Taon na naka pahinga si Pulong, nalimutan na ng mga tao mga isyu na involve siya. Kahit yong resignation announcement niya last Christmas, eh, wala na yon; nalimutan na ng madlang people, believeyoume, Pinoy pa rin ako, eh.

Balik-vice mayor ulit sa Davao City si Paolo Duterte.

All over the world, Christians celebrated Christmas every December 25 in remembrance of the birth of Christ Jesus. No other country perhaps celebrates the holiday season longer than the Philippines, with our kababayans starting to sing Christmas carols once the “ber” months (September to December) hit the calendar. During this time, people already start bringing out the Christmas tree from storage and begin decorating it with ribbons, glittery balls and tinsel. At ang haba ng holidays sa ating bansa. From December 24 to January 6, Three Kings Feast!

Onli in da Pilipins!

But this year is a gloomy Christmas as two devastating typhoons – Urduja and Vinta – wrought havocs to the Visayas and Mindanao and hundreds died and still missing as of this writing. May 37 pang namatay sa sunog sa Davao City sa Kapaskuhan mismo. Urduja and Vinta damaged crops and properties in billions of pesos and sent a very grim Christmas celebration to the hundreds of thousands of Filipinos.

Ipagdasal po natin ang mga biktima ng mga kalamidad sa Paskong ito.

Chiel Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno is definitely facing a perfect storm next year when the impeachment proceedings against her is unleashed by Congress on January 18, 2018. A ‘perfect storm, according to English dictionaries describes an event where a rare combination of circumstances will aggravate a situation drastically. The term is also used to describe an actual phenomenon that happens to occur in such a confluence, resulting in an event of unusual magnitude. Aba, matindi nga pala haharapin ni CJ Sereno…

No way to go but to resign?

When the hearing resumes on January 18, the storm will get even worse and more problematic for CJ Sereno as more justices will testify against her, and this time it will also include a supposed Sereno ally, Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio. The latter will testify to the veracity of yet another impeachment charge against the chief magistrate.

NAKUPOW!

There are so many witnesses from the high court; it’s hard to keep count. CJ Sereno appears to have no support whatsoever in the high court. Her only likely ally appears to be Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, who shares with her a lack of experience in the bench prior to his appointment to the court. No chief justice has looked more despondent than CJ Sereno. The only vocal support she got was from the man who appointed her associate justice and then chief justice of the Supreme Court – Benigno Aquino III. Aquino said Sereno is being persecuted. But Aquino has zero influence now. The public’s only interest in him is to see him prosecuted for countless violations and scandals during his administration. So, what’s my take?

The Tall Order

By Mon Datol

Like this: Like Loading...