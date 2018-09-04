Papillon (PG)

Penal Reform!

Remakes can be good or bad. Time has been good for the producers of a newly inspired Papillon. Put some fresh faces on a good 70s classic and Elevation Pictures comes up with a winning treat. Go ahead and make your day with a visit to the International Village Theatre and other select Cineplex Theatres around smoke plagued B.C.

Believe it or not Papillon is a true story. Our new film chronicles the tragic plight of French citizens who did something wrong. Breaking the law can lead to tragic results and thousands of French nationals had the misfortune of being convicted of crimes in the early 30s . Among them is Henri Charriere.

Give it up to handsome hunk Charlie Hunnam who, as Papillon makes a living pulling heists in Gay Paris. Live it up while you can Henri as sooner or later that luck runs out. So before nana harrowing journey along with thousand of other young French men to a design late island in French Polynesia. Jailed like animals these men face horrendous conditions with little hope of Freedom.

While incarcerated Papillon meets up with a shy convict named Louis and so begins an unbelievable friendship that spans the sands of time. Rami Malek (Night at the Museum) perfectly plays the weak link in a shared journey not to be forgotten. Hard-edged and showing with compassion the indignity of being jailed Papillon pulls no punches. Heads will hang in shame as we bear witness to the harsh conditions and indecent indignities these men face,

Dark and moody both Hunnam and Malek play their characters flawlessly. Original players Dustin Hoffman and Steve McQueen are in good company as these younger generation earn their work here.

By Alan Samuel

Like this: Like Loading...