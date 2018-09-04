Papillon (PG)

  • joelcastro.com
  • September 4, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 51

    • Penal Reform!

    Remakes can be good or bad. Time has been good for the producers of a newly inspired Papillon. Put some fresh faces on a good 70s classic and Elevation Pictures comes up with a winning treat. Go ahead and make your day with a visit to the International Village Theatre and other select Cineplex Theatres around smoke plagued B.C.

    Believe it or not Papillon is a true story. Our new film chronicles the tragic plight of French citizens who did something wrong. Breaking the law can lead to tragic results and thousands of French nationals had the misfortune of being convicted of crimes in the early 30s . Among them is Henri Charriere.

    Give it up to handsome hunk Charlie Hunnam who, as Papillon makes a living pulling heists in Gay Paris. Live it up while you can Henri as sooner or later that luck runs out. So before nana harrowing journey along with thousand of other young French men to a design late island in French Polynesia. Jailed like animals these men face horrendous conditions with little hope of Freedom.

    While incarcerated Papillon meets up with a shy convict named Louis and so begins an unbelievable friendship that spans the sands of time. Rami Malek (Night at the Museum) perfectly plays the weak link in a shared journey not to be forgotten. Hard-edged and showing with compassion the indignity of being jailed Papillon pulls no punches. Heads will hang in shame as we bear witness to the harsh conditions and indecent indignities these men face,

    Dark and moody both Hunnam and Malek play their characters flawlessly. Original players Dustin Hoffman and Steve McQueen are in good company as these younger generation earn their work here.

    By Alan Samuel

    Share

    Previous Story

    More Families to Reunite in Canada

    Next Story

    2nd complaint vs Rody filed before int’l court

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 04 September 2018
      4 hours ago No comment

      2nd complaint vs Rody filed before int’l court

      August 29, 2018 ACTIVISTS and families of several fatalities in government’s war against illegal drugs yesterday filed a complaint against President Duterte before the Netherlands-based International Criminal Court for his alleged role in the death of thousands of alleged drug users and dealers. It is the second petition against ...

    • 04 September 2018
      6 hours ago No comment

      Papillon (PG)

      Penal Reform! Remakes can be good or bad. Time has been good for the producers of a newly inspired Papillon. Put some fresh faces on a good 70s classic and Elevation Pictures comes up with a winning treat. Go ahead and make your day with a visit to the ...

    • 04 September 2018
      8 hours ago No comment

      More Families to Reunite in Canada

      Government of Canada to improve application intake system and accept more sponsorship applications for parents and grandparents Surrey, BC – To help reunite even more parents and grandparents with their families in Canada, today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced that the Government of ...

    • 03 September 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      Air Force promotes Hidilyn to sergeant

      Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz was promoted from Airwoman First Class to sergeant of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) after bagging the gold medal in the Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. Diaz, along with two other weightlifters, Jeffrey Garcia and Nestor Colonia, who are also enlisted personnel of the Air Force, ...

    • 03 September 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      Innovative and Inclusive Kids Series “16 Hudson” Premieres in Canada

      Vancouver– Big Bad Boo Studios is excited to launch their new show “16 Hudson” across Canada this fall with 39 x 7-minute episodes and 3 holiday specials. The show follows Lili, Sam, Amala and Luc as they explore their small neighborhood at “16 Hudson” and show us what friendship ...

    %d bloggers like this: