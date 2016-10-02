Partnership up for content platform for iWant TV

Leading telco and digital services provider PLDT has forged key alliances with Internet TV firm Roku, Inc., global Internet television network Netflix, e-commerce giant Amazon, and ABS-CBN Corporation’s over-the-top (OTT) content platform iWant TV.

With these global heavyweights, PLDT’s consumer business unit PLDT HOME is bringing the Smart Home suite of services to Filipino families with a string of partnerships with leaders in retail and entertainment.

“This is a new era in digital as we make Filipino homes stronger, safer, more comfortable and more enjoyable via PLDT’s Smart Home which has powerful connectivity and an integrated suite of innovative, reliable and family-friendly products and services,” said PLDT First Vice President and Head of Home Operations Oscar A. Reyes Jr.

He added that, “this is made possible with several local and global partnerships that we entered into recently which are aimed at enhancing and enriching the lives of millions of digitally connected Filipinos powered by PLDT Home and Smart Communications for mobile services.”

Reyes noted that, “PLDT’s Smart Home is a home where digital innovations advance the security, safety, convenience and entertainment experiences at home and beyond. It is a home where communication and connection are made easier by digital technology.”

The partnership with Amazon will soon open the door for Filipino book lovers to enjoy the popular Kindle e-book reader while the Roku streaming platform allows users to easily stream their favorite TV shows and movies on their TV screens.

It is the streaming platform with the highest engagement in the US because of its diverse content offerings and user-friendly interface. Roku’s partnership with PLDT is its first streaming deal in Asia.

With Netflix, users can watch today’s top original Netflix series while iWant TV lets users stream their favorite ABS-CBN shows, both past and presently airing. News and current affairs shows are also available for streaming on iWant TV.

ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Katigbak said “the strategic partnership between ABS-CBN and PLDT underscores our vision to make our content available online to more Filipinos.”

Launched in 2007, iWant TV is the leading source of local content online with over 6 million subscribers and an average of 27 million monthly page views on the website and 16 million screen views on the iOS and android iWant TV app. (J. Loyola, mb)