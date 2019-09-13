PATHWAYS TO CANADA signs MOU with COMMISSION ON FILIPINOS OVERSEAS

Pathways to Canada and The Commission on Filipinos Overseas have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on August 20, 2019 having Pathways as its recognized partner that will develop, enhance and facilitate programs for seamless integration of Filipino migrants to Canada.

Director Ivy Miravalles, Senior Orientation Officer Ariel Cruz , CFO Head Executive Assistant, Atty. Xerces E. Cortel, Michelle Dawn C. Bande, Executive Assistant and two officers from Pathways jointly witnessed the signing Ceremony. Honorable Secretary CFO Secretary Nick Acosta and Pathways Chairperson Mr. Michael Cayetano signed the MOU on behalf of their respective organizations.

The major thrust of the MoU is to promote pre and post-landing services to Canada-bound emigrants/attendees at no cost. The services include orientation seminars of migrants focusing on cultural immersion to Canadian Society as an individual or a family, free professional certifications, licenses mentoring and coaching that help newcomers understand the processes in obtaining licenses from Provincial regulatory bodies in Canada, and free career advisory service.

The collaboration is a continuation of a previous MoU and builds on the complementary strengths, networks, partners, and resources of the two parties. The MoU covers organized activities in both Philippines and in the provinces of Canada.

