PATHWAYS TO CANADA signs MOU with COMMISSION ON FILIPINOS OVERSEAS

  • joelcastro.com
  • September 13, 2019
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 154

    • Pathways to Canada and The Commission on Filipinos Overseas have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on August 20, 2019 having Pathways as its recognized partner that will develop, enhance and facilitate programs for seamless integration of Filipino migrants to Canada.

    Director Ivy Miravalles, Senior Orientation Officer Ariel Cruz , CFO Head Executive Assistant, Atty. Xerces E. Cortel, Michelle Dawn C. Bande,  Executive Assistant and two officers from Pathways jointly witnessed the signing Ceremony. Honorable Secretary CFO Secretary Nick Acosta and Pathways Chairperson Mr. Michael Cayetano signed the MOU on behalf of their respective organizations.

    The major thrust of the MoU is to promote pre and post-landing services to Canada-bound emigrants/attendees at no cost.  The services include orientation seminars of migrants focusing on cultural immersion to Canadian Society as an individual or a family, free professional certifications, licenses mentoring and coaching that help newcomers understand the processes in obtaining licenses from Provincial regulatory bodies in Canada, and free career advisory service.

    The collaboration is a continuation of a previous MoU and builds on the complementary strengths, networks, partners, and resources of the two parties. The MoU covers organized activities in both Philippines and in the provinces of Canada.

     

    Share

    Previous Story

    Federal election to be held on October 21

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 13 September 2019
      5 days ago No comment

      PATHWAYS TO CANADA signs MOU with COMMISSION ON FILIPINOS OVERSEAS

      Pathways to Canada and The Commission on Filipinos Overseas have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on August 20, 2019 having Pathways as its recognized partner that will develop, enhance and facilitate programs for seamless integration of Filipino migrants to Canada. Director Ivy Miravalles, Senior Orientation Officer Ariel Cruz ...

    • 13 September 2019
      5 days ago No comment

      Federal election to be held on October 21

      Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie went to Rideau Hall in Ottawa on September 11 to ask Gov. Gen. Julie Payette to dissolve Parliament. Payette acceded to Trudeau’s request, triggering a federal election on October 21. Canadians “have an important choice to make” about their country’s future path, ...

    • 05 September 2019
      2 weeks ago No comment

      New ABS-CBN series starts airing September 9… “PAMILYA KO” TO TEACH VALUES OF LOVE, FORGIVENESS, AND ACCEPTANCE TO VIEWERS

      “Pamilya Ko,” ABS-CBN’s newest primetime series, will touch the hearts of viewers as it tackles the issues that modern Filipino families face—from infidelity, tragedy, to sibling rivalry—and the forces that bind them together—forgiveness, acceptance, and love. Starting September 9, follow the story of Chico (JM De Guzman), his parents ...

    • 05 September 2019
      2 weeks ago No comment

      Movie Review: Angel Has Fallen (PG) ** 

      Ideas are the grease that runs the Hollywood wheels. Out to better their last effort are the forces behind Angel Has Fallen. Whether the stars have aligned correctly for this VVS Films release May well boil down to whether you are a fan of this limited series or a ...

    • 05 September 2019
      2 weeks ago No comment

      ABS-CBN HONORS MODERN-DAY PINOY HEROES IN BAYANING PILIPINO AWARDS

      Kapamilya stars, PH personalities grace awarding ceremony Ordinary Filipinos who show selfless acts of love for their community were recognized by ABS-CBN in the 15th awarding cycle of ABS-CBN’s Gawad Geny Lopez Jr. Bayaning Pilipino Awards, which will air this September 1 on Sunday’s Best. ABS-CBN found new faces ...

    %d bloggers like this: