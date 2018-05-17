Paulo Avelino looks forward to less work in 2019

  • May 17, 2018
    • ‘I’ll be taking a break, maybe just (skip doing) a film or two. Health-wise na rin (ang dahilan ko).’

    If the career of 29-year-old actor Paulo Avelino is on the road, then that is the North Luzon

    Express Way on a Friday night with no cop in sight. He has two films for showing this year and these are “Kasal” and the much-awaited historical film, “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral.” He is cast in the ongoing teleserye “Asintado.”

    But in our most recent conversation with him, he was talking about taking a break from acting. Huh?

    “Masaya ako siyempre, you know, it’s always a blessing to have projects. Pero at the same time nakakapagod rin. I think it’s about time for me to take things slow.“

    Siyempre importante din naman na magpahinga tayo to get ready for bigger projects. Actually, hindi naman pahinga (na matagal). Kumbaga I’ll be taking a break, maybe just (skip doing) a film or two. Health-wise na rin (ang dahilan ko),” the actor shared.

    In the meantime, it’s work, work, work. Last May 6, Paulo and Kim Chiu were presented as brand ambassadors for Berocca.

    Like Paulo, the actress looks forward to having some rest and relaxation. Kim said, “May show sa San Francisco for TFC fun run. Proceeds will go to Bantay Banta.

    Parang Mother’s Day fun run siya. After that I’ll bakasyon na muna, for two weeks lang.” And Paulo? Well, he hasn’t booked that vacation for next year just yet.

    “Tignan natin. In general magta-trabaho pa rin naman ako. Hindi naman talaga ako magpapahinga na magpapahinga, pero mas relaxed.”

    Come to think of it, aside from the two movies and the teleserye, Paulo has been, well, almost omnipresent. No wonder he was recently dubbed “Prince of Teleserye” with his frequent appearances on ABS-CBN’s soap operas like “Walang Hanggang,” “Honesto,” “On The Wings Of Love” and “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

    Being an actor is not as easy as it looks, he said.

    “Like for shoots na mahahaba talaga, kailangan namin mag-memorize, kailangan namin

    gumalaw constantly,” the actor cited. Marking his 10th year in the industry, Paulo shared that “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral” a sequel to the successful “Heneral Luna,” might prove to be the biggest break he has received in his acting career. He feels blessed with all the projects given to him, especially when he was chosen to play General Gregorio Del Pilar.

    “Almost three years na ginagawa at pinaplano at finally lalabas na ngayon, sa Sept. 5,” the actor revealed. “Last year pa tapos i-shoot ’yung film, so ngayon post-production na lang.”

    Aside from being the “star” of the film, what’s his favorite part in shooting “Goyo?”

    “I’m working with very passionate people that I’ve been working with constantly. For me, it’s to get to work with people behind this film and for me to be blessed with young people who are very passionate of what they do,” Paulo said.

    “Also favorite ko ’yung bundok kung saan kami nag-shoot. Favorite ko siya dahil pinahirapan kami nu’ng bundok na ’yun. 4×4 lang kasi ang nakakaakyat du’n. Tapos ’pag umuulan o maaraw walang kuryente sa taas. Mahirap talaga ’yung location. ’Pag umakyat ka du’n exercise na.”

