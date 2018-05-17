Paulo Avelino looks forward to less work in 2019

‘I’ll be taking a break, maybe just (skip doing) a film or two. Health-wise na rin (ang dahilan ko).’

If the career of 29-year-old actor Paulo Avelino is on the road, then that is the North Luzon

Express Way on a Friday night with no cop in sight. He has two films for showing this year and these are “Kasal” and the much-awaited historical film, “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral.” He is cast in the ongoing teleserye “Asintado.”

But in our most recent conversation with him, he was talking about taking a break from acting. Huh?

“Masaya ako siyempre, you know, it’s always a blessing to have projects. Pero at the same time nakakapagod rin. I think it’s about time for me to take things slow.“

Siyempre importante din naman na magpahinga tayo to get ready for bigger projects. Actually, hindi naman pahinga (na matagal). Kumbaga I’ll be taking a break, maybe just (skip doing) a film or two. Health-wise na rin (ang dahilan ko),” the actor shared.

In the meantime, it’s work, work, work. Last May 6, Paulo and Kim Chiu were presented as brand ambassadors for Berocca.

Like Paulo, the actress looks forward to having some rest and relaxation. Kim said, “May show sa San Francisco for TFC fun run. Proceeds will go to Bantay Banta.

Parang Mother’s Day fun run siya. After that I’ll bakasyon na muna, for two weeks lang.” And Paulo? Well, he hasn’t booked that vacation for next year just yet.

“Tignan natin. In general magta-trabaho pa rin naman ako. Hindi naman talaga ako magpapahinga na magpapahinga, pero mas relaxed.”