Pay PAL arrears or I’ll shut down Naia Terminal 2- Duterte to Tan

  • joelcastro.com
  • October 4, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 59

    • President Rodrigo Duterte has warned business tycoon Lucio Tan, chairman and chief executive officer of Philippine Airlines (PAL), to settle his liabilities with the government in 10 days or he would shut down Terminal 2 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia).

    PAL, the country’s flag carrier, has been exclusively using Naia Terminal 2 since 1999.

    In a speech at the Philippine Constitution Association on Tuesday night, Duterte recalled how he rejected businessmen to fund his campaign, including Tan.

    “Mga abogado man tayo lahat dito. You tell your clients: ‘Pay the tax correctly’,” he said.

    “Yung isa dito, ano, sabi niya… I did not accept,” he added. “I did not accept his money. He is a contributor. At sabihin ko na. Lucio Tan. Donor of funds. Sabi ko: ‘No’.”

    The President said he thanked Tan but refused his offer to be his campaign contributor. He told the tycoon to settle his tax liabilities first.

    “Sabi ko: ‘Thank you, but…’ And other guys there,” he said. “Sabi ko: ‘You are using government buildings,airport, you have a back… back… utang diyan sa runway. Di mo binabayaran’. Sabi ko: ‘You solve the problem yourself. I will give you 10 days. Bayaran mo. Pag hindi mo bayaran, eh di sarhan ko.’ Wala nang airport. So what?”

    The President did not give details on Tan’s liabilities, but he said: “We have to enforce the law.”

    “Kayo Pilipino have to travel overland from Luzon to Davao,” Duterte went on. “Basta bayaran mo, huwag mo akong bigyan ng shit nang ganun. I do not mind. If we sink, we sink. But I said: ‘We have to enforce the law.’ So guys, you guys, if you are put into a great discomfort, sorry. Wala akong magawa. The law is the law. It is the law.”

    In a statement released on Wednesday, the Department of Transportation (DoTR), said PAL has “unpaid navigational fees and other charges” amounting to almost P7 billion to the government – P6.97 billion payable to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) and P322.11 million payable to the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA).

    N. Corrales , Inq

    Share

    Previous Story

    Nonito Donaire Dominates Ruben Hernandez, Wins WBC Silver

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 04 October 2017
      6 hours ago No comment

      Pay PAL arrears or I’ll shut down Naia Terminal 2- Duterte to Tan

      President Rodrigo Duterte has warned business tycoon Lucio Tan, chairman and chief executive officer of Philippine Airlines (PAL), to settle his liabilities with the government in 10 days or he would shut down Terminal 2 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia). PAL, the country’s flag carrier, has been ...

    • 04 October 2017
      8 hours ago No comment

      Nonito Donaire Dominates Ruben Hernandez, Wins WBC Silver

      Returning for the first time since last November’s decision loss to Jessie Magdaleno, four division world champion Nonito Donaire returned to the ring and won a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Ruben Garcia Hernandez (22-3-1). Donaire (38-4, 24 KOs) secured the win with scores of 100-90, 97-93, 99-91 ...

    • 04 October 2017
      10 hours ago No comment

      BC Taekwon-Do jins Compete at the Oval

      2017 ITF of BC Provincial Taekwon-do Championships RICHMOND, BC – On September 23, 2017, ITF Taekwon-do practitioners from all over British Columbia will come to visit the beautiful lower mainland in order to participate at the 2017 ITF of BC Provincial Taekwon-Do Championships.  This year’s event was held at ...

    • 03 October 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Jericho Rosales: ‘John Lloyd is a good person’

      Jericho Rosales came into the defense of his Star Magic brother John Lloyd Cruz against those who misinterpret the actor’s actions after being embroiled in a controversy recently. Jericho remarked that he is positive that the actor will overcome life’s difficulties. “What else can we say about that? People ...

    • 03 October 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      SURVEY : Half of Pinoys do not believe ‘nanlaban’ spin

      FIVE out of 10 Filipinos believe some of those who were killed by police during anti-illegal drug operations did not fight authorities while almost the same number doubt whether those who were killed were really drug peddlers, the second quarter survey of the Social Weather Stations (SWS) from June ...

    %d bloggers like this: