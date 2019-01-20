PayPAL hiring 1,000 workers for its PH operations

Global payments leader PayPal is set to hire more than 1,000 employees in the next two years for its new global customer operations center in Alabang, Metro Manila.

John Nicholls, senior director of PayPal Global Customer Services and country site Lead, said the center will be the largest and first consolidated operations site for PayPal in the Philippines and will primarily serve PayPal’s English-speaking customers when it opens later this year.

“The level of service and hires in the Philippines has always been exceptional – with high English proficiency and a strong pool of experienced customer service professionals. These are exactly the type of people we are looking for to join PayPal, as we expand our customer service offerings, providing multichannel and higher quality support for PayPal customers worldwide,” said Nicholls.

Putting the customer first and being a customer champion is at the heart of PayPal’s business.

The new site will cater to several regions — including North America, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Having previously served customers through outsourcing partners, the new PayPal global operations center in Alabang now centralizes customer service together with business, recruitment and training support functions.

PayPal employees can expect to receive robust product, language and cultural training that will equip them with the necessary knowledge and skills to better understand PayPal customers and the intricacies of the many international markets they will serve.

Nicholls said PayPal is committed to helping employees realize their full potential as professionals. Apart from core competency development, opportunities for growth will be available at all levels in an international company like PayPal.

“At the heart of our operations is the commitment to instill a sense of ownership among our employees. This is true no matter where we establish operations across the globe,” Nicholls said. “By providing our local teams with consistent training, mentoring, and leadership, we are investing in their professional development and in a better service experience for our customers.”

As the new PayPal Manila site leader, Nicholls intends to build the PayPal culture and to bring a lasting impact to the community. “To bring the PayPal mission and vision to life – to democratize financial services – we are looking for a diverse and inclusive team of passionate, values-driven employees,” Nicholls said.

PayPal is now accepting applications for a wide range of customer support roles. To find out more about these opportunities, visit www.paypaljobs.com.

(B.C.Magkilat, mb.com)

