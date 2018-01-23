PBA players give fans a surprise visit

PBA fans in three Metro Manila barangays got the surprise of their lives Thursday following the visit made by Hall of Famer Benjie Paras, Beau Belga of Rain or Shine, and Magnolia’s Rodney Brondial unannounced.

The three players were accompanied by officials and staff of the PBA, led by Officer-In-Charge Willie Marcial during their personal appearances in Barangay Marilag, Project 4 in Quezon City, and Barangays Jesus dela Pena and Tanong in Marikina as part of the new Corporate Social Responsibility program of the league dubbed ‘PBA Homecourt.’

Belga and Brondial went along with the group as part of their community work after being fined by the Commissioner’s Office for various infractions just before the holiday break. Under the league’s new CSR setting, players are given the chance to write off minor fines through appearances in basketball courts within the metropolis.

On the other hand, Paras, the only player to become Rookie-MVP in a season, volunteered to go doing the rounds of barangays as a way of giving back to PBA fans.

“Masarap at magaan sa pakiramdam na makita mong napapasaya yung mga fans, especially yung mga bata,” said Belga, who did his share of taking selfies, photos, and autograph signings during the event.

A shootaround was held in all three barangay courts, with fans who made the basket receiving gift items, basketball, and select tickets from the PBA.

League stickers were also attached to the barangay courts visited by the group.

Marcial said the event will be held every other Thursday, or on Saturdays when no out of town games are scheduled.

And like in its initial staging, the tour will be held unannounced.

“Mas maganda ‘yung ma-surprise mo sila,” said the league OIC.

TMS

