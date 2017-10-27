PESO AT 51.77; Depreciation still moderate, gradual

  • joelcastro.com
  • October 27, 2017
  • Business News
  • Page Views 29

    • The Philippine peso yesterday continued to depreciate, closing at P51.77, as the dollar firmed on the perception that an “anti-inflation hawk” will be appointed as the next Federal reserve governor.

    The peso’s closing level yesterday was the lowest since July 25, 2006 when it closed at P51.87 to the dollar.  It was also 0.33 lower than the previous day’s close of P51.44.

    Traded volume reached $773 million, more than $200 million more than the previous day’s total of $551.2 million.

    Most emerging Asian currencies also weakened yesterday as the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, rose as much as 0.25 percent to 94.008.

    But Nestor Espenilla, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor, said he is comfortable with the current level as the depreciation is still “moderate and gradual.”

    “The exchange rate is a policy instrument of the BSP not a target.  So it is allowed to move flexibly in line with global external and domestic shocks,” Espenilla said.

    Espenilla said  “fears and uncertainties in the world are reflected in the day to day volatility of the exchange rate.”

    “We allow it to reflect that because that is the reality the economy operates under.  The BSP does do tactical intervention to keep the volatility not excessive… Of late the peso has been depreciating.  I’d like to think moderately and gradually,” Espenilla said.

    Espenilla said  allowing the peso to depreciate “is part of the adjustment mechanism.”

    “Examine the alternative if we have to react to exchanges.  So what are the tools of the BSP? You want us to jack up interest rate? That has a bigger economy-wide impact.  So our interest rates are focused on inflation. So if the foreign exchange is already beginning to influence inflation in a way that makes us breach our target, then that may warrant a response from the BSP.  But I said we have other tools. We’ve got a big (foreign exchange) reserves that we use for tactical intervention,” Espenilla said.

    As the country’s inflation environment is expected to remain manageable over the policy horizon, the policymaking Monetary Board last month kept  steady the key rates of the BSP at 3 percent.  The corresponding interest rates on the overnight lending and deposit facilities were also kept steady.  The reserve requirement ratios were likewise left unchanged.

    The rates have been maintained since September 2014.

    Espenilla said that in the policy approach of the BSP, they have multiple tools to deal with multiple objectives.

    “For the primary objective of the BSP of keeping inflation low and stable, we have our inflation targeting framework and that framework is the one that drives the calibration of our policy interest rates.  Our policy interest rates primarily depend on our evaluation of the inflation path not yesterday but going forward that now extends two years ahead 2019,” Espenilla said.

    Joey Cuyegkeng, ING Bank Manila’s senior economist, said aside from external developments specifically market fear of a more hawkish US central bank in 2018, yesterday’s recent drop in the value comes from market perception that there will be no monetary policy support anytime soon.

    Also affecting the decline are concerns that structural inflows would not cover the wider trade deficit this year and market perception of economic policymakers tolerance of a weaker peso.

    ByJimmy Calapati, Malaya

    Share

    Previous Story

    Discerning the truth amid wordly distractions

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 27 October 2017
      2 hours ago No comment

      PESO AT 51.77; Depreciation still moderate, gradual

      The Philippine peso yesterday continued to depreciate, closing at P51.77, as the dollar firmed on the perception that an “anti-inflation hawk” will be appointed as the next Federal reserve governor. The peso’s closing level yesterday was the lowest since July 25, 2006 when it closed at P51.87 to the ...

    • 27 October 2017
      4 hours ago No comment

      Discerning the truth amid wordly distractions

      Angel Thoughts “And the effect of righteousness will be peace and the result of righteousness, peace, and trust forever.” Isaiah 32:17 This is the month of Our Lady of the Rosary. Let us not forget to offer what Our Lady loves best—our daily rosaries for peace! Last week I ...

    • 27 October 2017
      6 hours ago No comment

      SOGI and Parenting Rights

      A school trustee in Chilliwack has met harsh words an angry mob of citizens when he spoke against sexual orientation and gender identity policies. Barry Neufeld posted a long statement on his publicly-accessible Facebook page, saying “I can no longer sit on my hands. I have to stand up ...

    • 27 October 2017
      8 hours ago No comment

      Can you survive alone for at least 72-hours if the ‘Big One’ strikes?

      City of Vancouver reminds residents that personal preparedness and community support are key to survival after an earthquake To mark Shake Out Day, the City of Vancouver has issued a reminder that residents should be prepared to be self-sufficient for more than three days if a major earthquake hits ...

    • 27 October 2017
      10 hours ago No comment

      Palace confirms Trump’s visit to PH for Asean summit in November

      United States President Donald Trump will visit Manila for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Nov. 12 and the ASEAN-US summit the following day, but will skip the East Asia Summit (EAS) on Nov. 14. Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the ...

    %d bloggers like this: