Peso peaks at P51 to the US dollar

  • joelcastro.com
  • August 22, 2017
  • Business News
  • Page Views 25

    • The peso hit an 11-year low of P51.08 to the US dollar on Friday but it was no cause for worry, according to the central bank chief.

    “We’re constantly monitoring peso development for excessive short-term volatility,” Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Nestor A. Espenilla Jr. said Friday. They specially watch peso movements that are “not consistent with underlying economic fundamentals and take appropriate action when necessary.”

    “We recognize that the market is also often self-correcting,” Espenilla added.

    The peso opened higher at P50.90 from Thursday’s closing of P50.79.

    Citi managing director Johanna Chua, head of Asia Pacific economic and market analysis, said they think the peso will close at P51.1:$1 this year and that the current level is just a natural adjustment, a reaction of global and regional foreign exchange or FX movements.

    A number of countries have weaker currencies, said Chua. “Weaker exchange is a natural buffer (and we often see) the BSP talking sanguine about the weaker currency.” In the next months, she said their “bias and expectation of peso-dollar dollar exchange (is it) will head higher.” The bank’s P51.1 forecast is good for six to 12 months.

    Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co. research group expects the peso to range at P50 to P50.95 this week. (Lee Chipongian, mb)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Learn life lessons from the pearl

    Next Story

    BCTF welcomes restoration of adult education funding

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 22 August 2017
      1 hour ago No comment

      Filipino Immigration to Canada down 18%

      FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Ottawa, Ontario, August 2, 2017 – The Honourable Tobias C. Enverga Jr., Senator from Ontario, voiced his concern and disappointment upon learning that recent statistics show that Filipino immigration to Canada is down by 18% from the year 2015 to 2016. “It troubles me greatly that ...

    • 22 August 2017
      2 hours ago No comment

      BIR, BoC miss July collection targets

      The tax and customs bureaus grew their collections in July but still fell short of targets, preliminary Finance department data showed. The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) netted P134.18 billion, up 14 percent from a year earlier and short of the month’s P134.72-billion goal. Finance Assistant Secretary Mark Dennis ...

    • 22 August 2017
      2 hours ago No comment

      The Commemorative $10 Bill: Depicting the Beauty and Breadth of Canada

      6th article The Canada 150 bank note, which marks the 150th anniversary of Confederation, began circulating earlier this spring, before the July 1st celebrations, when Canadians from coast to coast to coast waved the maple leaf in honour of this great nation. Maple leaves are well represented on the ...

    • 22 August 2017
      3 hours ago No comment

      Hector Bremner seeks NPA nomination for Vancouver council byelection

      Hector Bremner is putting his name forward for the nomination of the Non-Partisan Association civic party in Vancouver. Vancouver will have a byelection for a seat in city council in October this year. Born in Edmonton Alberta, Hector’s family moved to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan not long after, where he spent ...

    • 22 August 2017
      3 hours ago No comment

      BCTF welcomes restoration of adult education funding

      “The new BC NDP government’s move to reverse the BC Liberals’ cuts to adult education will make a real difference in the lives of many British Columbians looking to upgrade their skills and get better-paying jobs,” said BCTF President Glen Hansman. “The cuts brought in by the BC Liberal ...

    %d bloggers like this: