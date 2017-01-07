rogue-one

Rouge One: Star Wars Saga (PG) *****

    rogue-one-crew-posterDamsels in distress have been a mainstay of scores of adventure films. Up the ante considerably and you will luck out by taking in Rogue One : A Star Wars Saga. Set to sets all sorts of box office records this mythical charmer from the geniuses at Lucas Film and the Walt Disney Studios will usher in long lines at Cineplex theatres around B.C. Brave those lines and you will be richly rewarded.

    Newcomers to the Star Wars series have mining to fear by not being experts in all things Jedi. Relax as Rogue One is a film that can easily stand on its own two feet. You may well need a scorecard to keep track if all that’s going on in this out of this world fantasy.

    To start things off with a bang you have a scientist played by Mads Mikelson responsible for creating a master weapon that those nasties if the Intergalactic empire want for their own. Through a few evil Imperial Army henchman the man becomes a pawn in a dangerous game with his family fully out at risk. Left to fend for herself an aloof child learns to fend for herself and must choose sides as ensuing chaos begins

    Underdogs will be pulling all the way for Felicity Jones as she suits up for action in this adrenalin charged story . Clever writing, superb master villains cheerable heroes, highly imaginative robots.and exciting battles plus sly one-loners converge to make Rogue One a knockout creative adventure. Yes, the force is still with George Lucas and his  heirs Walt Disney.

    by: Alan Samuel

