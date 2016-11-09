PH animators shows talent in France

THE Animation Council of the Philippines Inc. (ACPI) recently showcased the digital content capabilities of the Philippines at the International Market of Communications Program (MIPCOM) at the Palais des Festivals et des Congres.

“MIPCOM is a big opportunity for the animation industry of the Philippines. The major players are here and our presence in this important event is essential. We expect to generate new business engagements as there is a growing demand for content and creative services here in Europe” said ACPI President Juan Miguel del Rosario.

The Philippine participation at the MIPCOM was supported by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the Philippine Embassy in Paris, the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Paris (PTIC-Paris), and the Department of Trade and Industry’s Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB).

Represented at the MIPCOM were companies including ASI Animation Studios, RenderBee, Synergy88, TeamApp, Toon City, Toon City Academy, Top Peg Animation, and 88storey Films.

These Filipino companies are among those with creative design and animation capabilities for web and mobile games applications, interactive and immersive visual technology, animation for television, film, and the Internet, production of audio-visual presentations and commercials for television, cinemas and the internet.

“Given the capabilities of the participating companies, we are confident that this participation will open opportunities for the content industry in the country as we aggressively move to prioritize new markets and new services to expand our exports,” said Senen Perlada, director of the DTI-Export Marketing Bureau.

“France has the largest animation industry in Europe and the third largest in the world, so there is a lot of potential for our animation industry to set up partnerships and increase awareness of the creative Filipino talent in France,” Philippine Ambassador to France Ma. Theresa Lazaro said.(R.S. Sausa, MT)