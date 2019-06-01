PH Consul General in Toronto passes away

  • June 1, 2019
    • The Philippine Consul General in Toronto, Rosalita Sayoc Prospero, has passed away, Manila’s diplomatic post there said late Tuesday.
    Prospero’s remains will be repatriated, the Philippine Consulate said in a Facebook post. It did not disclose the cause of her death.
    The late official “dedicated her life in the service of our country and its people,” according to the statement.
    Prospero was tapped as Consul General in Toronto in 2015, following her diplomatic postings in Sydney and Paris. She also served as executive director of the Office of American Affairs under the foreign affairs department, said the Philippine Consulate.
    Toronto is home to some 250,000 Filipinos, according to 2016 data from the Department of Foreign Affairs. (abs-cbn News)

