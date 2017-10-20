PH Elizabeth Clenci leads Miss Grand International 2017 National Costume poll

Binibining Pilipinas beauty Elizabeth Durado Clenci, 26, is one of the fashionable standouts in the ongoing Miss Grand International pageant in Vietnam.

With over 302,000 votes, Elizabeth has secured the top spot of the initial Facebook poll for the Best National Costume part of the pageant.

At the national costume showcase held last week, Philippines’ “Queen” Elizabeth costume was designed by Jearson Demavivas, himself no stranger to contests as a Mega Young Design runner-up in 2011.

Elizabeth traces her roots to Agusan del Norte while Jearson hails from General Santos City. So, having Mindanao as their common ground, her national costume paid tribute to the embattled but beautiful island.

“Lying at the heart of South Central Mindanao is a thriving community, the indigenous people called the T’boli. With their rich culture and art, they also became popular with their creations such as jewelries and fabrics made out of indigenous materials. Elizabeth’s dress was inspired by the massive creativity of the T’boli tribe,” Jearson explained.

Elizabeth’s costume is a representation of a modern T’boli princess rendered in haute couture and their uniquely designed guitar called ‘hegulung.’ The T’boli takes pride of their T’nalak fabrics, which are spawned from the dreams of the weavers. This is why the name of their province, South Cotabato, means “Land of the Dreamweavers.” The national costume represents the cultural structure of the T’boli, along with the colors and intricate beadwork, the designer added.

According to the MGI FB page, “The results of Best National Costume Award will be scored by not only from all the judges but also by all of you to give them scores by voting, liking and sharing your favorite national costumes from the MGI Facebook page. Start liking and sharing NOW and the Vote will be closed on October 15 at 09:00 pm Vietnam Time, ** 1 Like = 1 Point, 1 Share = 3 Points **

“For that, we will get the Top 15 Most Vote results. And after that, the judges will select for another 10 Costumes, then we will announce the results of Top 25 National Costumes. After we get Top 25 National Costumes, we will open for the Vote again on October 16 to October 20 to select TOP 10 Finalists of National Costumes. After that the judges will judge for the final results which will be the Best National Costume for this year. And for the result of the Best National Costume award, it will be announced at the Final Show on October 25 which will be held in Phú Quốc Island.”

Ariska Putri Pertiwi, from Indonesia, is the reigning Miss Grand International 2016. The Philippines’ Nicole Cordoves, last year’s first runner-up, will be the presenter on the finals night in October 25.

(C.Mendez-Legaspi, PS)

