PH film goes to Toronto

Adolfo Alix Jr.’s “Madilim ang Gabi” (Dark Is the Night) is set to have its world premiere at the 42nd Toronto International Film Festival, to be held in Canada from Sept. 7 to 17.

Alix told the Inquirer that “Madilim ang Gabi” is his 30th feature film. For this special project, Alix gathered actors whom he had collaborated with in previous films. Leading the cast are Gina Alajar, Phillip Salvador, Bembol Roco and Felix Roco. Also in the movie are some of Alix’s regular cast members: Anita Linda, Perla Bautista, Elizabeth Oropesa, Rosanna Roces, Cherry Pie Picache, Angel Aquino, Alessandra de Rossi, Iza Calzado, Sid Lucero, Jason Abalos, Zanjoe Marudo and Cherie Gil.

The shoot was a reunion for these Alix actors. “All of us did this film for the love of Adolf,” Alajar related. “He is such a lovable guy. He’s easy to get along with. No drama. No angst. That was why everyone was ready and willing to work with him.”

“Madilim ang Gabi” is part of the Contemporary World Cinema section. According to the Toronto website, Alix’s latest movie is “a timely story of a couple (Alajar and Salvador) caught up in [President] Duterte’s war on drugs when their son goes missing.”

Also in Toronto’s Short Cuts section is Carlo Francisco Manatad’s “Jodilerks dela Cruz, Employee of the Month,” which the fest’s site calls “a dark and wickedly acerbic comedy.”

(BAYANI SAN DIEGO JR., Inq.)

Like this: Like Loading...