PH mourns death of ‘Asia’s Fashion Czar’ Pitoy Moreno

  • joelcastro.com
  • January 24, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 33

    • Celebrated fashion designer Jose Pitoy Moreno, one of the earliest advocates of the Maria Clara, died on Monday at the age of 87.

    His grandson Paul Jason Cruz first confirmed the news with GMA Network’s prime time newscast “24 Oras” later that day without giving further details on the cause of death.

    The last time Moreno’s health had been reported was in 2014 when he was hospitalized for pneumonia.

    On Tuesday, it was made known that the master of formal Filipiniana had been in and out of the hospital as of late and died of cardiac arrest. Moreno studied fine arts at the University of the Philippines Diliman and popularized the baro, saya, panuelo and tapis, which together comprise the classic Maria Clara.

    Hailed as Asia’s fashion czar, Moreno last appeared in public at a grand fashion tribute for him at Edsa Shangri-La Manila in 2011. It was in this decade that the designer slowed down running his atelier in Malate owing to poor health.

    With an illustrious career that spans over 50 years, Moreno’s fashion designs had been exhibited at the World’s Fair in Seattle, Washington and New York City. His work appeared on the pages of fashion magazines such as Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Holiday, and Le Figaro, where he introduced the words jusi, piña and lepanto to world fashion.

    Prominent personalities who admired and wore Moreno’s creations, which bore inimitable beadwork, embroidery as well as hand-paintings, included beauty queens, most first ladies of the Philippines and the United States—Nancy Reagan and Pat Nixon —and the world’s royalty such as Queen Sirikit of Thailand, Queen Margarretta of Bulgaria and Princess Margaret of Britain to name a few.

    Moreno will also be remembered as the first president of the Philippine Couture Association, the very first association of fashion designers in Manila.

    In 2009, former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo declared Moreno the second National Artist for Fashion Design after Ramon Valera in 2006.

    However, awarding on this batch—which included theater proponent Cecile Guidote Alvarez and filmmaker Carlo J. Caparas—was met with protest and controversy that the Supreme Court was forced to issue a temporary restraining order (TRO) on the conferment. The TRO has not been lifted up to now.

    As of press time, details of his wake and funeral have yet to be announced.

    I. Iglesias, TMT

    Share

    Previous Story

    So opens Tata Steel campaign with 3 draws

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 24 January 2018
      1 hour ago No comment

      PH mourns death of ‘Asia’s Fashion Czar’ Pitoy Moreno

      Celebrated fashion designer Jose Pitoy Moreno, one of the earliest advocates of the Maria Clara, died on Monday at the age of 87. His grandson Paul Jason Cruz first confirmed the news with GMA Network’s prime time newscast “24 Oras” later that day without giving further details on the ...

    • 23 January 2018
      19 hours ago No comment

      So opens Tata Steel campaign with 3 draws

      Defending champion Grandmaster (GM) Wesley So posted three consecutive draws at the start of the prestigious 2018 Tata Steel chess tournament being held in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands. So opened his title-retention bid with a draw with GM Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan after 31 moves in the first round ...

    • 23 January 2018
      21 hours ago No comment

      PBA players give fans a surprise visit

      PBA fans in three Metro Manila barangays got the surprise of their lives Thursday following the visit made by Hall of Famer Benjie Paras, Beau Belga of Rain or Shine, and Magnolia’s Rodney Brondial unannounced. The three players were accompanied by officials and staff of the PBA, led by ...

    • 23 January 2018
      23 hours ago No comment

      P11B air traffic system inaugurated

      The Department of Transportation (DOTr), through the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) yesterday inaugurated the P10.8-billion new communications, navigation, surveillance/air traffic management (CNS/ATM) system for the Philippines’ aviation industry. The NCS/ATM will be  fully operational by yearend. The new CNS/ATM is similar to the one  being used by ...

    • 23 January 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      Leni Robredo’s rating bounces back

      Vice President Leni Robredo’s net trust ratings surged back to “very good” in the last three months of 2017, according to the latest Social Weather Stations  survey released Tuesday. The poll, conducted from Dec. 8-16, 2017, showed 66 percent of Filipinos with much trust on Robredo and 14 percent ...

    %d bloggers like this: