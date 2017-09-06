PH students top 13th international math contest

  September 6, 2017
    • The Philippines topped the 13th International Mathematics Contest recently held in Singapore by bagging 245 medals and 111 merit awards.

    Seventeen students from Sen. Renato Compañero Cayetano Memorial Science and Technology High School (SRCCMSTHS) and Signal Village National High School (SVNHS) of Taguig City won 33 gold medals, 66 silver medals and 146 bronze medals in the contest held from August 4 to 7.

    They also received 111 merit awards, which made the country the number one in the competition, dislodging 14 others including China and Thailand.

    China ended up second and Thailand was third.

    During the competition, all participants were given 90 minutes to answer the 18-item Math examination that was equivalent to a total of 100 points.

    Maricel Masalay, SRCCMSTHS Mathematics Department head, and TSHS Mathematics coordinator Rhonna dela Cruz expressed happiness for what they described as “more-than-satisfying results” that the 17 high school studentscame up with in the international competition.

    Masalay and dela Cruz said the entire SRCCMSTHS and TSHS communities are extremely proud of the 17 students.

    Mayor Ma. Laarni Cayetano said Taguig City “is very proud of these students for showcasing to the world that Taguig is filled with bright and talented minds.”

    (N. Badilla, MT)

