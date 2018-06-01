Philippine aerospace industry presents opportunities for Canadian companies

The Philippines is set to hold the inaugural Aeromart Summit Clark, the premier aerospace business convention for aerospace parts manufacturing, maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO), and airport infrastructure industries.

The event will be held on June 4 to June 6, 2018 at the Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga.

Maria Roseni M. Alvero, who is the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry’s Senior Trade Commissioner to Canada, sees a lot of potentials in the emergence of the Philippines as an aerospace player.

“Given its strategic location within four-hour travel time to and from all major Asian countries, and with critical access to the 600 million ASEAN market, we see Clark emerging as the next aerotropolis in Asia,” Alvero said in a news release.

The aerospace industry plays a significant role in Canada’s economy as well, contributing close to $28 billion to GDP, employing 87,000 jobs and exporting over $15.8 billion in 2016 and considered a pillar of Quebec and Ontario economies.

“With the Philippines identified as a priority emerging market under Canada’s Global Markets Action Plan, and aerospace recognized as a prior sector for both countries, the Philippine aerospace industry represents significant opportunities for Canadian companies,” added Alvero, who is based in Toronto.

“We hope that this event will make it known to Canada and the rest of the world that the Philippine aerospace industry is ready for business,” she said.

The first edition of the summit is hosted by the Philippine Board of Investments (BOI) and BCI Aerospace, a specialized division of Advanced Business Events (ABE) and a world leader in B2B events for aeronautics, space, and defense industries such as Aeromart Montreal, in cooperation with various government agencies and industry stakeholders.

Aeromart Clark aims to launch the Philippine aerospace industry on a wider scale and promote greater awareness of the industry as a recognized partner in aerospace parts manufacturing, aircraft MRO, and aviation, aerospace, and engineering training. It is also expected to maximize investment and outsourcing opportunities in the Philippines, especially in Clark, which was formerly hosted the biggest US airbase in Asia-Pacific.

The Summit will bring together aerospace original equipment manufacturing (OEM) suppliers and Tier 2 -3 manufacturers, with capabilities on precision machining, design, and capabilities in surface processing and testing, as well as and MRO companies for a three-day event to showcase the Philippines’ world class capabilities and the Philippine aerospace industry’s readiness to compete in the global market.

Already a key player in the region, with three of the world’s largest MRO providers present in the country, the Philippines contributes to 20% of OEM business globally with production of landing gear systems, actuation systems and interiors.

The Philippine aerospace industry has charted a 42% compounded annual growth within the 2012-2016 period and projects exports of over $2.5 billion USD worth of aerospace parts and employ around 15,000 personnel by 2022. The Americas is among the country’s biggest export destinations, accounting for 40.8 percent share of total exports of aerospace parts in 2016.

Like this: Like Loading...