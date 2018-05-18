PHILIPPINE CONSULATE GENERAL IN VANCOUVER SATURDAY CONSULAR SERVICES

    26 MAY 2018

    9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

    GRANDT KITCHEN FILIPINO CUISINE (FUNCTION AREA – TEL. No. 778-395-0900)

    10257 KING GEORGE BLVD., SURREY B.C. V3T2W6 (NEAR SURREY CENTRAL STATION)

    SERVICES TO BE RENDERED

    PASSPORT APPLICATIONS/RENEWALS

    • Online Appointment and personal appearance

    are required. Visit the link: https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/6kpgv4zc/ to secure your passport appointment slot.

    • Applicants must refer to the list of requirements on page 2 of the e-passport application

    OVERSEAS VOTING REGISTRATION

    All qualified Filipinos can register to vote in May 2019. Whether you are availing of consular services or not, you may register for overseas voting during the outreach. Bring a copy of your Philippine passport. No appointment needed. Deadline of registration is on 30 September 2018.

    1. DUAL CITIZENSHIP APPLICATIONS WILL ONLY BE ACCEPTED FOR EVALUATION. OATH TAKING WILL BE SCHEDULED AT THE CONSULATE GENERAL.

    Please refer to the link for requirements: http//www.vancouverpcg.org/q-a-dual-q04-docs2submit.html

    ACKNOWLEDGMENT/NOTARIALS/AUTHENTICATION, REPORTS OF BIRTH/MARRIAGE/DEATH, NBI

    • No need to book an
    • Applicants must submit a prepaid return envelope (Xpresspost)

    for the release of their documents.

     

    SERVICE FEE
    e-Passport Application/Renewal C$ 81.00
    Acknowledgment/Notarial/Authentication C$ 33.75
    Civil Registry (Report of Birth, Marriage or Death) Affidavit of Delayed Registration C$ 33.75
    C$ 33.75
    NBI Clearance C$ 33.75
    Dual Citizenship (Principal)

    (Derivative Dependent)

    		 C$ 67.50

    C$ 33.75

    Please note that the Consulate General has not authorized any person or entity to collect any payments and will ONLY ACCEPT payments on site in MONEY ORDER or BANK DRAFT payable to the Philippine Consulate General.

    One money order may be used for all application fees of family members applying on the same day and must reflect the correct and exact total fees.

    For additional information, please visit the website of the Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver: www.vancouverpcg.org

      PHILIPPINE CONSULATE GENERAL IN VANCOUVER SATURDAY CONSULAR SERVICES

