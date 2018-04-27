Philippine government reports no Filipino casualty in Toronto van attack

  • joelcastro.com
  • April 27, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 65

    • The Philippine government’s Department of Foreign Affairs on April 24 said that no Filipino was hurt in the van attack that happened in Toronto. The DFA also said that it is still checking on the condition of Filipinos in Toronto after a man plowed a white rental van into a crowd of pedestrians.

    The attack that occurred downtown on April 23 killed 10 people. Police arrested a suspect at the scene. The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Alek Minassian.

    Toronto police had said the incident, which happened some 16 kilometers from a meeting of G7 ministers, was a “deliberate attack.”

    “The Philippine Embassy in Ottawa said it has not received any report of Filipinos among the dead or injured and that the Philippine Consulate General in Toronto is still checking with authorities and members of the 270,000-strong Filipino Community,” the DFA said in a statement. Fifteen people remain in hospitals throughout the city, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said.

    The police chief added that local, provincial and federal investigators were probing the case. Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and Nice. Though the act seemed “deliberate,” officials did not identify a terror link.

    Share

    Previous Story

    The new love team “Tony and Kisses”

    Next Story

    Statement by the Prime Minister on fatal van attack in Toronto

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 27 April 2018
      2 hours ago No comment

      Statement by the Prime Minister on fatal van attack in Toronto

      The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the fatal van attack in Toronto: “It was with great sadness that I heard about the tragic and senseless attack that took place in Toronto this afternoon. On behalf of all Canadians, I offer my heartfelt condolences to ...

    • 27 April 2018
      4 hours ago No comment

      Philippine government reports no Filipino casualty in Toronto van attack

      The Philippine government’s Department of Foreign Affairs on April 24 said that no Filipino was hurt in the van attack that happened in Toronto. The DFA also said that it is still checking on the condition of Filipinos in Toronto after a man plowed a white rental van into a ...

    • 26 April 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      The new love team “Tony and Kisses”

      Tony Labrusca took to Instagram to express his admiration for his co-star Kisses Delavin and shared the reasons he is grateful to work with the teen star. “I’ve been inspired to work harder and be more driven to reach my goals. I’m working on smiling and being nice even ...

    • 26 April 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      Julia, Joshua address online bashing

      If there’s anyone who has had more than their fair share of online hate, it would be popular celebrities who came of age in the social media generation, just like Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia. “Bashers,” or individuals who seem to gain pleasure in leaving unsavory commentaries on social ...

    • 26 April 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      LOOK: Pokwang’s baby girl Malia gets baptized

      It was a joy for the family when actress and comedian Pokwang safely delivered her baby girl Malia last January with American partner William Lee O’Brian. Since Malia’s arrival, many have doted on her. Stars such as Coney Reyes, Piolo Pascual, and Enchong Dee, among others, paid Pokwang’s abode ...

    %d bloggers like this: