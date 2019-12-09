Philippines cracks 100 Gold Medals in Day 8!

Finishing the first day of week 2 with 113 golds, Team Philippines’ dominant lead has turned in to a unconquerable summit, as they push forward for even more.

The Philippine softball team known locally as the Blu Girls took gold on day 8 after blowing out Indonesia 8-0. The Blu Boys however were not as fortunate, having to settle for silver. Staying on the diamond, the men’s baseball team took things to another level, knocking off Thailand 15-2 for their 3rd SEA Games gold.

A pair of Filipino talents took the Muay Thai world by storm taking gold in their respective weights. Ariel Lee Lampacan took the top prize in the 54kg division defeating the heavily favoured Chamchit Sakchai, while Philip Delarmino took the 57kg crown.

Another three gold’s were tallied by the strong Filipino contingent in the Tae Kwon Do contests. Pauline Lopez, Samuel Morrison, and Dave Cea managed to take advantage of home court and performed in front of a raucous crowd.

Appearing for the first time as an event in this SEA Games, the esport “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang” finals also took place later on during day 8. Down two games to one, Team Sibol managed to find a way to win, one of the strongest qualities of a champion.

On day 9 the Philippines has 10 fighters going for gold in the final day of the boxing competitions. Hopes are high for Nesthey Petecio, who won gold in the AIBA World Championships earlier this year. The big boxing finale hopes to add double digit gold medals as the SEA Games roll on.(Julian Ray Fortaleza)

