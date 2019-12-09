Philippines cracks 100 Gold Medals in Day 8!

  • joelcastro.com
  • December 9, 2019
  • Asian Pacific
  • Page Views 42

    • Finishing the first day of week 2 with 113 golds, Team Philippines’ dominant lead has turned in to a unconquerable summit, as they push forward for even more.

    The Philippine softball team known locally as the Blu Girls took gold on day 8 after blowing out Indonesia 8-0. The Blu Boys however were not as fortunate, having to settle for silver. Staying on the diamond, the men’s baseball team took things to another level, knocking off Thailand 15-2 for their 3rd SEA Games gold.

    A pair of Filipino talents took the Muay Thai world by storm taking gold in their respective weights. Ariel Lee Lampacan took the top prize in the 54kg division defeating the heavily favoured Chamchit Sakchai, while Philip Delarmino took the 57kg crown.

    Another three gold’s were tallied by the strong Filipino contingent in the Tae Kwon Do contests. Pauline Lopez, Samuel Morrison, and Dave Cea managed to take advantage of home court and performed in front of a raucous crowd.

    Appearing for the first time as an event in this SEA Games, the esport “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang” finals also took place later on during day 8. Down two games to one, Team Sibol managed to find a way to win, one of the strongest qualities of a champion.

    On day 9 the Philippines has 10 fighters going for gold in the final day of the boxing competitions. Hopes are high for Nesthey Petecio, who won gold in the AIBA World Championships earlier this year. The big boxing finale hopes to add double digit gold medals as the SEA Games roll on.(Julian Ray Fortaleza)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Filipino Canadian with Down Syndrome Becomes World Champion

    Next Story

    Duterte to ABS-CBN: ‘I’ll see to it that you’re out’

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 09 December 2019
      4 hours ago No comment

      Boy Abunda’s mother passes away at 90

      The Abunda family is mourning the passing of their matriarch, Licerna Abunda. Licerna ‘Lesing’ Romerica Abunda, the mother of veteran television host and talent manager Boy Abunda, has passed away at the age of 90. Earlier today, December 2, her daughter, Eastern Samar congresswoman Maria Fe Abunda, shared that ...

    • 09 December 2019
      4 hours ago No comment

      A thousand memes, Baby Yoda breaks internet

      Baby Yoda may stand only a few inches tall, communicating with high-pitched squeaks and mischievous gestures, but the adorable green creature has loomed large online, causing a global social media meltdown. The cute, wide-eyed tyke, unveiled three weeks ago in the premiere of Disney’s live-action Star Wars series “The ...

    • 09 December 2019
      5 hours ago No comment

      ‘Dead Kids’ will keep you hooked until the very end- Netflix

      Mikhail Red’s “Birdshot” (2016) was the first Filipino film to stream on the Netflix platform. There had since been several other Filipino films to reach worldwide viewership this way. This year, Red goes one step further with his latest film “Dead Kids,” which gains the distinction as the first ...

    • 09 December 2019
      5 hours ago No comment

      ‘Unbreakable’ hits P56.9M in box office!

      Cheers to Team “Unbreakable” for reaching another major milestone! Unbreakable explores a different kind of romance. THE STORY of “unbreakable” friendships is the crux of Unbreakable, the newest film from ABS-CBN Star Cinema which screens nationwide starting Nov. 27 and stars Bea Alonzo and Angelica Panganiban. “Primarily this is a friendship ...

    • 09 December 2019
      5 hours ago No comment

      Vico Sotto, Gretchen Ho on social media stir watching SEA Games

      Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto’s love life has remained of interest even after saying he has no time for romance given the demands of running a city. Pictures of Sotto and TV host Gretchen Ho seated together while watching the  women’s volleyball game last night, Dec. 3 have been making ...

    %d bloggers like this: