PHILIPPINES HISTORAMA CELEBRATES 5TH ANNIVERSARY

  • joelcastro.com
  • July 2, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 32

    • Philippine Historama as a cultural show consisting of short plays, songs and dances that depict significant periods of Philippine history is highly praised for its contribution to the cultural awareness of the general public on the struggle and sacrifices of early Filipinos to have a free and independent country.

    A special presentation on its 5th year anniversary will be staged at Michael J. Fox Theatre, 7373 Macpherson Avenue, on July 8, 2017 from 7:00 – 10:00 PM and will also be part of the celebration of Philippine Independence.

    Co-written by historian, Atty. Bernardino Julve and community advocate, Carmelita Salonga Tapia, it was shown initially at Queen Elizabeth Theatre on June 9, 2012, with input and advice from the Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver as part of a series of events commemorating the 114th anniversary of Philippine Independence from Spanish rule.

    As an informational road show, it was subsequently shown at Shadbolt Center in Burnaby, on October 25, 2012; ,Charles White Theatre in Sidney, Vancouver Island on June 23, 2013;  Filipino Community Center in Seattle on October 25, 2014;  Martha Cohen Theatre in Calgary on June 20, 2015; and at the historic Elsinore Theatre in Salem, Oregon on October 29, 2016.

    The music of HISTORAMA consists mostly of patriotic and revolutionary hymns contemporaneous with key historical events, evoking the sense of nationalism in every Filipino.  It is a unique presentation in that it is purely a community effort, and all the numbers were performed by local actors, dancers, singers, and cultural performers and volunteers.  Clifford Belgica, Lu Lauron, Dante Aviso, Cristie Tayde, Mary Ashley Rashid, and Irene Yatco joined hands in directing and choreographing the numbers, while volunteer performers made up the cast of characters.

    Share

    Previous Story

    All Eyez On Me (PG)

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 02 July 2017
      8 hours ago No comment

      PHILIPPINES HISTORAMA CELEBRATES 5TH ANNIVERSARY

      Philippine Historama as a cultural show consisting of short plays, songs and dances that depict significant periods of Philippine history is highly praised for its contribution to the cultural awareness of the general public on the struggle and sacrifices of early Filipinos to have a free and independent country. ...

    • 02 July 2017
      10 hours ago No comment

      All Eyez On Me (PG)

      High Note ! Music makes the world go around. Sounds change over time. Around 20 years ago hip hop took off. Relive the rise and fall of a meteoric star of the screen and stage with the trailblazing All Eyez On Me. Smart from start to finish this telling ...

    • 01 July 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Martial Law in Mindanao: Unconstitutional and more

      June 12 is a reminder to all Filipinos how sacred and fragile our freedoms and rights are —  regardless if  some  recognize that this  date is controversial, that its significance as “independence day in name only” exposes the subservience of the country to foreign interests. The marking of June ...

    • 01 July 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Jollibee and the integrity caravan

      Angel Thoughts “If God gives you a burden, He will give you the strength.” —St. Josemaria Scriva The Office of the Ombudsman and Jollibee Foods Corporation recently launched its “Corrupt-Free Philippines” caravan for this year. The project is Omb. Chita Morales’ initiative to educate Filipino youngsters to shun and ...

    • 01 July 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Filipino-Canadian community takes over Senate Chamber!

      Ottawa, Ontario, June 21, 2017 – The Honourable Tobias C. Enverga Jr., Senator from Ontario, was joined by hundreds of Filipino-Canadians in Ottawa on June 17th to take part in the annual flag raising event on Parliament Hill; an important event that commemorates Philippines Independence Day. “As the first ...

    %d bloggers like this: