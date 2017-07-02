PHILIPPINES HISTORAMA CELEBRATES 5TH ANNIVERSARY

Philippine Historama as a cultural show consisting of short plays, songs and dances that depict significant periods of Philippine history is highly praised for its contribution to the cultural awareness of the general public on the struggle and sacrifices of early Filipinos to have a free and independent country.

A special presentation on its 5th year anniversary will be staged at Michael J. Fox Theatre, 7373 Macpherson Avenue, on July 8, 2017 from 7:00 – 10:00 PM and will also be part of the celebration of Philippine Independence.

Co-written by historian, Atty. Bernardino Julve and community advocate, Carmelita Salonga Tapia, it was shown initially at Queen Elizabeth Theatre on June 9, 2012, with input and advice from the Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver as part of a series of events commemorating the 114th anniversary of Philippine Independence from Spanish rule.

As an informational road show, it was subsequently shown at Shadbolt Center in Burnaby, on October 25, 2012; ,Charles White Theatre in Sidney, Vancouver Island on June 23, 2013; Filipino Community Center in Seattle on October 25, 2014; Martha Cohen Theatre in Calgary on June 20, 2015; and at the historic Elsinore Theatre in Salem, Oregon on October 29, 2016.

The music of HISTORAMA consists mostly of patriotic and revolutionary hymns contemporaneous with key historical events, evoking the sense of nationalism in every Filipino. It is a unique presentation in that it is purely a community effort, and all the numbers were performed by local actors, dancers, singers, and cultural performers and volunteers. Clifford Belgica, Lu Lauron, Dante Aviso, Cristie Tayde, Mary Ashley Rashid, and Irene Yatco joined hands in directing and choreographing the numbers, while volunteer performers made up the cast of characters.

