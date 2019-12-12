Philippines wins overall SEA Games championship

MANILA-After a dominant two weeks, the Philippines has finished the 30th edition of the Southeast Asian Games with a haul of 149 gold medals, 117 silvers, and 121 bronze.

Taking a shocking 23 medals on Day 1, the Philippines managed to surpass their totals from the last SEA Games in the first few days of the bi-annual event.

The opening ceremony began the festivities with performances from Filipino artists such as Apl.De.Ap, Lani Misalucha, Christian Bautista, and Jed Madela. Fivecurrents, the creatives behind the 2012 London Olympic opening and closing ceremonies, are also in charge of the ceremonies for the SEA Games.

The day one dominance began with John Chicano and Kim Mangrobang taking gold in triathlon and continued with Carlos Yulo winning his gold, his first of 7 medals. 10 gold medals were also won by the Philippines in dance-sport on day 1. The first days of the Games were also the debut of 3×3 basketball, with Gilas Pilipinas taking both men’s and women’s gold.

Hidilyn Diaz continued to impress on the road to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after taking her first SEA Games gold. Diaz won the silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics after becoming the first Filipino weightlifter to compete in the Olympics in 2008.

Diaz was present at the Philippine International Convention Center and cheered her countrymen as the Philippine boxing team snagged 7 golds and 3 silvers on the final day of the boxing competitions. The Philippines’ Taekwondo athletes also scored big with an amazing 8 gold medals to go along with 9 silvers and 4 bronze medals.

The most inspirational story of the games was that of Roger Casogay, the Filipino surfer who gave up his chance at the gold to save an Indonesian surfer who had broken his ankle leash, meant to secure him to his longboard. The surfer was swept away before Casogay abandoned the race to save his competitor. Casogay was later thanked by the Indonesian president, Joko Widodo.

The finale of the games took place at the Mall of Asia Arena, with the Gilas Pilipinas 5×5 teams both taking gold in front of a reported attendance of over 12,000 screaming fans. The double gold capped the dominant runs of both teams and brought the Philippines’ basketball medal total to 4 golds.

The closing ceremonies are taking place at the New Clark City athletic center, with performances from The Black Eyed Peas and Arnel Pineda performing.

Eleven countries competed in 56 sports over 500 events. Thailand came in second with 318 medals and Vietnam third with 288 medals, although it clinched six more golds than the Thais.

The games were held in different venues from November 30 to December 11.

A 50 million peso ($1m) cauldron used for the ceremonial lighting of the SEA Games torch.

Carlos Yulo was the Philippines’ most bemedaled athlete for the Games with a haul of two golds and five silvers in seven gymnastics events.

It marked the first time since 2005, where the Games were also hosted here, that the Philippines clinched the overall championship with 113 gold, 85 silver and 93 bronze medals.

Indonesia was fourth overall in the SEA Games with 72 golds.(Julian-Rey Fortaleza)

