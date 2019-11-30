The Philippines Wows with Explosive Opening Ceremony

Philippines – Last night in Bocaue, Bulacan, a massive crowd descended upon the Philippine Arena for the opening ceremonies for the South East Asian Games. This SEA Games will be the 30th edition of the bi-annual sporting competition. This year, a record of 56 sports will be contested during the games with the closing ceremony to come on the 11th of December. Eleven nations are competing with the Philippines having the highest number of athletes on their team, while Laos looked to have the smallest contingent of the 11 countries.

The ceremony began as dancers took over the stage in Native clothing. Performing to sounds of nature instead of continuous music, they impressed with their presentation of historic Filipino culture. The night continued with offerings of tinikling and traditional Filipino dress until the athlete’s parade began. Every country was met with polite applause and slight cheering until the Filipino athletes were welcomed with a reception fit for heroes. Performances sung by APL DE AP, Lani Misalucha, Christian Bautista, Aicelle Santos and more artists had the crowd incredibly energetic after speeches from Allan Peter Cayetano and Philippine Olympic Committee chairman Abraham Tolentino. Pyrotechnics and fireworks were in use as well, shocking the crowd at certain points of the night.

As the performances continued, the ceremony reached a crescendo when a group performance cut to Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacqiuao in front of the SEA Games cauldron, which he proceeded to light to the joy of everybody screaming in the crowd. President Duterte was present with the Sultan of Brunei and officially opened the two week event. After a controversial opening few days, the ceremony went on without incident and finally the Games are underway.

Written by Julian Rey Fortaleza / Photo By Wendell Alinea

