Boxing and legend and Philippine senator Manny Pacquiao lights the cauldron to open the 2019 South East Asian Games at the New Clark City in Tarlac, Philippines.

The Philippines Wows with Explosive Opening Ceremony

  • admin
  • November 30, 2019
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 196

    • Philippines – Last night in Bocaue, Bulacan, a massive crowd descended upon the Philippine Arena for the opening ceremonies for the South East Asian Games. This SEA Games will be the 30th edition of the bi-annual sporting competition. This year, a record of 56 sports will be contested during the games with the closing ceremony to come on the 11th of December. Eleven nations are competing with the Philippines having the highest number of athletes on their team, while Laos looked to have the smallest contingent of the 11 countries.

    The ceremony began as dancers took over the stage in Native clothing. Performing to sounds of nature instead of continuous music, they impressed with their presentation of historic Filipino culture. The night continued with offerings of tinikling and traditional Filipino dress until the athlete’s parade began. Every country was met with polite applause and slight cheering until the Filipino athletes were welcomed with a reception fit for heroes. Performances sung by APL DE AP, Lani Misalucha, Christian Bautista, Aicelle Santos and more artists had the crowd incredibly energetic after speeches from Allan Peter Cayetano and Philippine Olympic Committee chairman Abraham Tolentino. Pyrotechnics and fireworks were in use as well, shocking the crowd at certain points of the night.

    As the performances continued, the ceremony reached a crescendo when a group performance cut to Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacqiuao in front of the SEA Games cauldron, which he proceeded to light to the joy of everybody screaming in the crowd. President Duterte was present with the Sultan of Brunei and officially opened the two week event. After a controversial opening few days, the ceremony went on without incident and finally the Games are underway.

     

    Written by Julian Rey Fortaleza / Photo By Wendell Alinea

    Share

    Previous Story

    Philippines seen as future of ASEAN

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • Boxing and legend and Philippine senator Manny Pacquiao lights the cauldron to open the 2019 South East Asian Games at the New Clark City in Tarlac, Philippines.
      30 November 2019
      13 hours ago No comment

      The Philippines Wows with Explosive Opening Ceremony

      Philippines – Last night in Bocaue, Bulacan, a massive crowd descended upon the Philippine Arena for the opening ceremonies for the South East Asian Games. This SEA Games will be the 30th edition of the bi-annual sporting competition. This year, a record of 56 sports will be contested during ...

    • 28 November 2019
      3 days ago No comment

      Philippines seen as future of ASEAN

      A foreign leader has cited the Philippines as the future of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). South Korean President Moon Jae-in made the projection, noting the significant growth rate of the Philippines under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte. “The Philippines is the future of ASEAN as it ...

    • 21 November 2019
      1 week ago No comment

      Eagles complete dream sweep

      FOR the last time in his collegiate career yesterday, Ateneo star Thirdy Ravena went up the stands, shed tears of joy, and hugged his mother, former volleyball standout Mozzy. Truly a perfect ending for Ravena and the Blue Eagles. Boosted by a fiery start and a sustained charge, Ateneo ...

    • 21 November 2019
      1 week ago No comment

      Arnel Pineda meets with ‘Joker’ writer for his biopic

      ‘Never ever stop believing na meron kang mararating. Me, I didn’t know gaano kataas o ano ba ‘yun. Talagang sinurprise ako ni Lord.’ Almost a year since news broke out that his life story will be shown on the silver screen, Filipino singer Arnel Pineda has finally given other ...

    • 21 November 2019
      1 week ago No comment

      Janine’s “Happy Surprise” !

      Janine Gutierrez was surprised shw won the best actress award in the recent QCinema International Film Festival for her crackerjack portrayal of a timid, oppressed young woman who becomes more assertive after she accidentally finds a gun left by a thug in their street. And she truly deserves her ...

    %d bloggers like this: