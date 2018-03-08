Php peso closed at an 11-year low at 52.34 pesos per dollar

  • joelcastro.com
  • March 8, 2018
  • Business News
  • Page Views 19

    • The Philippines Central Bank is selling its dollar reserves as a defensive measure to manage excessive volatility driven by speculation against the peso, which is hovering near 11-year lows, the bank’s governor said yesterday.

    The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) chief sought to allay concern that recent market reforms would put more pressure on an already weak currency and stoke inflation.

    “BSP sells foreign exchange from its reserves to manage excessive peso volatility,” said BSP Governor Nestor Espenilla, adding that the tongue cancer he had been diagnosed with in November was successfully treated and he was closely monitoring the financial markets.

    The Philippine peso closed at an 11-year low at 52.34 pesos per dollar on Monday. It ended the week at 51.89.

    The central bank chief also dispelled market concern that a cut in banks’ reserve requirement ratio would accelerate inflation, which hit 4.0 percent in January, the highest since October 2014.

    “What BSP is executing is just an operational adjustment that should have a neutral effect on the monetary policy stance,” Espenilla told reporters, calling the fears of ensuing looser monetary policy “unfounded”.

    On Feb. 16, the central bank cut banks’ reserve requirement ratio by 1 percentage point to 19 percent. The rule, which will take effect in March, is expected to inject more than $1.5 billion in liquidity.

    Speculators, Espenilla said, are using the reduction as a factor that could dampen the peso.

    The central bank lowered the reserve requirement to promote a more efficient and level financial system that is less biased against deposit-taking financial institutions, Espenilla said.

    “The bottom line, the BSP has many options to maintain firm monetary control,” he said.

    Policy setting has remained steady since the central bank raised rates by 25 basis points in September 2014.

    The interest rate on the BSP’s overnight reverse repurchase (RRP) facility remains at 3.0 percent. The corresponding interest rates on the overnight lending and deposit facilities were also kept unchanged.

    Francisco Dakila, BSP Managing Director, said the Monetary Board’s decision was based on its assessment that while latest baseline forecasts show higher inflation outturns for 2018, the inflation path is expected to moderate and settle within the inflation target range of between 2 and 4 percent in 2019.

    Dakila said latest baseline forecast show inflation for 2018 will likely reach 4.3 percent and 3.5 percent for 2019.

    “During the last Monetary Board meeting (December 14, 2017), tax reform was not included in the baseline forecast. Now that train law has been passed, the baseline assessment now includes the TRAIN impact,” Dakila said.

    Dakila added that the continued rise in global crude oil prices and the faster outturn in January also contributed to the higher forecast.

    The Monetary Board also noted that prospects for domestic activity continue to be firm on the back of robust domestic demand, manageable growth in credit and liquidity, and a sustained recovery in global economic growth.

    Share

    Previous Story

    When Healthcare Works

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 08 March 2018
      21 mins ago No comment

      Php peso closed at an 11-year low at 52.34 pesos per dollar

      The Philippines Central Bank is selling its dollar reserves as a defensive measure to manage excessive volatility driven by speculation against the peso, which is hovering near 11-year lows, the bank’s governor said yesterday. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) chief sought to allay concern that recent market reforms ...

    • 08 March 2018
      2 hours ago No comment

      When Healthcare Works

      My family experienced one of its biggest scares this weekend – a child in the hospital that made me realize the need of quality Healthcare Provider.  No parent can be calm and collected when a child complains of a pain that you cannot do anything about. The horror stories about ...

    • 07 March 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      Vancouver councillor Hector Bremner seeks party nomination to run for city mayor

      The newest member of Vancouver city council has announced his plan to run for mayor. Hector Bremner is seeking the nomination of his party, the Non-Partisan Association (NPA), as the standard bearer in the October 2018 municipal election. In a Facebook post February 19, Bremner wrote: “I’m excited today—with the ...

    • 28 February 2018
      1 week ago No comment

      Ellen Adarna jets to Japan with John Lloyd amid baby rumors

      Ellen Adarna reportedly pregnant with her first child. And on Tuesday, Ellen Adarna covered up her rumored baby bump while she left for Japan with boyfriend, John Lloyd Cruz. In photos published by  Preview, the actress was seen hiding her midsection by wearing an oversized, black shirt. She kept ...

    • 28 February 2018
      1 week ago No comment

      Mike Enriquez renew ties with GMA Network

      Multi-awarded news anchor and radio host Mike Enriquez is looking forward to more years of ‘Serbisyong Totoo’ after renewing his contract with GMA Network on Feb 13. Present during the contract signing were GMA Network Chairman and CEO Felipe L. Gozon, President and COO Gilberto R. Duavit, Jr., EVP ...

    %d bloggers like this: