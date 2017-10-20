Pia Wurtzbach back as exclusive ‘Kapamilya’

Before joining Binibining Pilipinas, and finally earning the right to wear the Philippine sash on her third try to become the third Filipina Miss Universe, Pia Wutzbach was a very hopeful ABS-CBN talent as Pia Romero.

Famed as the “confidently beautiful” Miss Universe, Wurtzbach has conquered the world since her big win—in modelling, commercials, endorsements, magazine covers and TV shows, winning hearts of hundreds of millions around the globe.

Now that her reign is over and evidently allowed by her Hollywood management to continue her career on home ground, Wurztbach has officially signed on with ABS-CBN anew, and returns as a “Kapamilya” to be seen by her adoring fans on television.

As such, 2015 Miss Universe will soon be part of several programs as well as movies under the Lopez-owned network including regular appearance in the Sunday noontime show “ASAP.”

Asked how she feels about being a Kapamilya again, Wurtzbach shared, “I really trust ABS-CBN because I know that they’re going to put me in the right track.”

Present during the contract signing were ABS-CBN officials led by president and chief executive officer Carlo Katigbak, chief finance officer Aldrin Cerrado, finance head for broadcast and news and current affairs Cat Lopez, chief operating officer of broadcast Cory Vidanes, Star Creatives’ head of creatives and director Olive Lamasan, TV production head Laurenti Dyogi and her manager Jonas Gaffud.

(TMT)

