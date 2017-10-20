Pia Wurtzbach back as exclusive ‘Kapamilya’

  • joelcastro.com
  • October 20, 2017
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 73

    • Before joining Binibining Pilipinas, and finally earning the right to wear the Philippine sash on her third try to become the third Filipina Miss Universe, Pia Wutzbach was a very hopeful ABS-CBN talent as Pia Romero.

    Famed as the “confidently beautiful” Miss Universe, Wurtzbach has conquered the world since her big win—in modelling, commercials, endorsements, magazine covers and TV shows, winning hearts of hundreds of millions around the globe.

    Now that her reign is over and evidently allowed by her Hollywood management to continue her career on home ground, Wurztbach has officially signed on with ABS-CBN anew, and returns as a “Kapamilya” to be seen by her adoring fans on television.

    As such, 2015 Miss Universe will soon be part of several programs as well as movies under the Lopez-owned network including regular appearance in the Sunday noontime show “ASAP.”

    Asked how she feels about being a Kapamilya again, Wurtzbach shared, “I really trust ABS-CBN because I know that they’re going to put me in the right track.”

    Present during the contract signing were ABS-CBN officials led by president and chief executive officer Carlo Katigbak, chief finance officer Aldrin Cerrado, finance head for broadcast and news and current affairs Cat Lopez, chief operating officer of broadcast Cory Vidanes, Star Creatives’ head of creatives and director Olive Lamasan, TV production head Laurenti Dyogi and her manager Jonas Gaffud.

    (TMT)

    Share

    Previous Story

    PH Elizabeth Clenci leads Miss Grand International 2017 National Costume poll

    Next Story

    Alden Richards: ‘Pambansang Bae’ leads Global Handwashing Day

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 21 October 2017
      3 hours ago No comment

      Seagal gives Duterte a thumbs up, says PH ‘not dangerous at all’

      Hollywood actor Steven Seagal, who’s in town to take part in the judging panel of the 2017 Miss Earth pageant and do postproduction work for his coming TV series “General Commander,” said the country’s current peace and order situation did not deter him from coming over. “To be honest ...

    • 20 October 2017
      13 hours ago No comment

      Surrey launches Newcomer Employment Week

      Surrey – The City of Surrey is one of the most diverse and fastest growing municipalities in British Columbia. Much of this growth can be attributed to immigration. While new immigrants and refugees bring skills, knowledge, talents and a strong desire to work and contribute to the Canadian economy, many ...

    • 20 October 2017
      18 hours ago No comment

      ‘Seven Sundays’ is a family drama that strikes close to home

      It appears a strong showing in the box office pushed ticket sales for “Seven Sundays” past the P100-million mark. The film opens with a beautiful montage that poignantly shows the Bonifacio family growing over the years. There are no faces except for those in old photographs, and yet one ...

    • 20 October 2017
      21 hours ago No comment

      Alden Richards: ‘Pambansang Bae’ leads Global Handwashing Day

      Kapuso actor Alden Richards led the celebration of Global Handwashing Day attended by hundreds of kids and parents at the Baseco Covered Court to remind everyone that hand washing is the basic key to prevent spreading diseases. The world marks Global Handwashing Day every October 15. “I’m so happy to be a ...

    • 20 October 2017
      23 hours ago No comment

      Pia Wurtzbach back as exclusive ‘Kapamilya’

      Before joining Binibining Pilipinas, and finally earning the right to wear the Philippine sash on her third try to become the third Filipina Miss Universe, Pia Wutzbach was a very hopeful ABS-CBN talent as Pia Romero. Famed as the “confidently beautiful” Miss Universe, Wurtzbach has conquered the world since ...

    %d bloggers like this: