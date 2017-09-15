Pia Wurtzbach now has 5M followers on Instagram

  • September 15, 2017
    • In just a few months, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach amassed another one million followers on Instagram.

     

    The Filipino-German beauty queen marked her social media milestone on Tuesday, posting a photo of herself doing the Korean “finger heart” gesture.

    “Here’s to 5 million strong! Mahal ko kayo! Maraming salamat po! I love you all! Thank you very much!” she wrote as the photo’s caption.

     

    Now able to reach 5 million users with a single post, Wurtzbach is one of the most followed Filipino celebrities on Instragram.

     

    She is currently in the same league as Kapamilya stars Kathryn Bernardo and Vice Ganda, who have 5.2 million followers each.

     

    The country’s third Miss Universe titleholder has surpassed these local stars in terms of Instagram followers: Nadine Lustre (4.1 million), Marian Rivera (4.1 million), Julia Barretto (4.1 million), Toni Gonzaga (3.8 million), Alex Gonzaga (3.7 million), Kim Chiu (3.7 million), and James Reid (3.6 million).

     

    The only Filipino personalities who have a lot more followers on Instagram than Wurtzbach are Anne Curtis (7.6 million) and Liza Soberano (6.1 million).

      Pia Wurtzbach now has 5M followers on Instagram

