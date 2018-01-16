PILIPINAS GOT TALENT HITS 40.8% ON PREMIERE TELECAST

PILIPINAS GOT TALENT – Muscular men gets golden buzzer to semis…

ABS-CBN’s world-class talent search “Pilipinas Got Talent” (PGT) welcomed the new year strongly as its pilot telecasts captivated more viewers last Saturday (Jan 6) and Sunday (Jan 7) and hit national TV ratings of 36.8% and 40.8% respectively.

The show’s much-awaited season six premiere, which trended on Twitter worldwide with the hashtag #PilipinasGotTalent, also beat its rival shows that rated only 18.7% and 14.5% nationwide on the same dates, based on data from Kantar Media.

Fans eagerly awaited the return of judges Freddie “FMG” Garcia, Angel Locsin, Robin Padilla, and Vice Ganda, and host Billy Crawdord plus PGT’s newest host Toni Gonzaga.

So far, six acts made it through the next round that include towel dancers Mama’s Boyz, shadow play act Shadow Arts Theater Organization (SATO), dancing 67 year old Angelisa Del Rosario, dancers Type 1 Dance Company, arnis exhibitionist Janah Jade Lavador, and extreme pole dancers Cebeco II Blue Nights.

Meanwhile, the macho men of Bardilleranz, who showcased a pull up bars exhibition act, automatically advanced to the semi-finals after judge FMG chose them as his Golden Buzzer act this season. Even netizens online were amazed by the group, whose video in PGT’s official YouTube channel tallied 1.5 million views in just two days.

This week, more exciting acts will surely captivate viewers as the seach for the most talented Filipinos continues.

The Manila leg of PGT’s live auditions is also set this Wednesday (Jan 10), Thursday (Jan 11), and Friday (Jan 12) in Tanghalang Pasigueno in Pasig City. For details on how you can watch, please contact 09378270694.

Don’t miss the talked about sixth season of “Pilipinas Got Talent,” Saturdays, 7 PM and Sundays, 7:30 PM on ABS-CBN. For updates, follow @abscbnpgt on Instagram and Twitter or like www.facebook.com/pilipinasgottalent.PGT on Facebook.

