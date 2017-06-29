PILIPINO GOLF ASSOCIATION results

Swan E-set Resort Course on June 25, 2017
CONGRATS to the CHAMPIONS:
CLASS A – Ron Santos
CLASS B – Emmanuel Carballo
KP Winners
Hole # 3 – Ron Santos
# 8 – Ding Grape
#13 – Edgar Sullano
#16 – Art Makalintal
Kapamilya artist Matteo Guidicelli of ABS-CBN will headline this year’s Pista ng Bayan celebration in Vancouver on July 9. Also appearing at the whole day event upon popular request from the community are singer Jam Morales and comedienne-entertainer Fe Delos Reyes. Pista ng Bayan: Festival of Festivals 2017 will ...
Saying retiring is far from his mind, World Boxing welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao has assured all and sundry that he does not intend to lose his coming fight against his Australian challenger Jeff Horn. “No, I came here in Brisbane a champion, I’ll go back to our country a ...
