PILIPINO GOLF ASSOCIATION results

  • June 29, 2017
    • Swan E-set Resort Course on June 25, 2017

    CONGRATS to the CHAMPIONS:

         CLASS A – Ron Santos

         CLASS B – Emmanuel Carballo

      KP Winners

          Hole # 3 – Ron Santos

                 # 8 – Ding Grape

                 #13 – Edgar Sullano

                 #16 – Art Makalintal

