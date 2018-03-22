Pinay allegedly harassed in Burnaby church complains before B.C. Human Rights Tribunal

  • admin
  • March 22, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 49

    • A complaint will be heard by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal about the alleged harassment of a Filipino mother in a Burnaby church.
    The tribunal, in a recent decision, rejected the request of the Willingdon Church to dismiss the complaint filed by Raquel Cunanan.

    A single mom, Cunanan had alleged that she was harassed by the church’s custodian Cesar Beltran.

    Like Cunanan, Beltran is also a Filipino.

    According to Cunanan, Beltran acted inappropriately toward her and her son on a number of occasions.

    Beltran denied the allegations, and he was supported by the Willingdon Church.

    Cunanan resigned from being a volunteer at the church because she believed that the church did not respond properly to her concerns about the alleged harassment.

    Cunanan filed a complaint before the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal, claiming she was the subject of discrimination because of her sex, race, and family status.

    “Ms. Cunanan’s allegations must be tested at a hearing, where an expert Tribunal Member can hear and weigh all of the evidence to determine whether Mr. Beltran engaged in a course of conduct and exerted a form of power, rooted in Ms. Cunanan’s protected characteristics, which poisoned the Church environment for her, leading her to feel she had no choice but to resign her volunteer duties and leave the Church,” according to the tribunal decision about holding a hearing.

    According to information summarized in the decision, Beltran began to allegedly act inappropriately toward Cunanan in September 2016.

    “She says that on one occasion, she was using the women’s washroom when Mr. Beltran came in to clean it,” Cousineau related. “He started to push her stall door open, while she said ‘someone is here!’ He then looked at her through the crack in the washroom stall. When she came out of the stall, he was still standing inside the washroom, smiling at her.”

    Other alleged incidents followed, and when Cunanan aired her concerns with the church, Beltran allegedly started to cause her more discomfort.

    Beltran allegedly began showing up at places in the church where she does her volunteer work. He also would be “staring angrily” at her.

    “On January 8, 2017, Ms. Cunanan alleges that Mr. Beltran stared angrily at her son, and mouthed the ‘F‐‐‐ word’. Later that day, she ran into Mr. Beltran near the washroom, and almost collided with him,” Cousineau wrote in her decision.

    The tribunal noted an email by Cunanan where the woman stated, “This is a typical behavior of Filipino men towards Filipino women. They tend to have a power showdown.”

    “I also think that he looks down on me because I’m a single mom,” Cunanan also claimed in the email.

    The woman added: “If I was married and has a husband with me, he would think twice before doing these things to me.”

    The church told Cunanan in a letter that her accusations against Beltran were “unfounded”.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Falcons one win away from UAAP-baseball diadem

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 22 March 2018
      1 hour ago No comment

      Pinay allegedly harassed in Burnaby church complains before B.C. Human Rights Tribunal

      A complaint will be heard by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal about the alleged harassment of a Filipino mother in a Burnaby church. The tribunal, in a recent decision, rejected the request of the Willingdon Church to dismiss the complaint filed by Raquel Cunanan. A single mom, Cunanan had ...

    • 22 March 2018
      2 hours ago No comment

      Falcons one win away from UAAP-baseball diadem

      A mighty four-hit, four run rampages in the first inning carried Adamson University to an abbreviated seven-inning 14-4 rout of favored La Salle Tuesday opening the two-teams’ best-of-three title series for the UAAP-baseball championship at the Rizal Memorial Stadium. The Falcons’ third baseman Gerald Riparip, pitcher Jerome Yenson, rightfielder Lester Carandang ...

    • 20 March 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      Philippine Congress committee finds cause to impeach Chief Justice Sereno

      With a 38-2 vote, the House of Representatives’ committee on justice on March 8 ruled to impeach Philippine Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.   “Throughout the probable cause hearings, this committee has gathered sufficient evidence to provide us the ammunition to prosecute this case towards victory,” said ...

    • 20 March 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      Sanofi Pasteur ignored warning – US expert

      An American expert on tropical diseases testified before the Senate on Tuesday that he warned anti-dengue vaccine maker Sanofi Pasteur on the health risks of using the Dengvaxia vaccine in 2016, bolstering the government’s case against the French pharmaceutical giant and health officials of the Aquino administration. Scott Halstead ...

    • 20 March 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      Essence Art Exhibit to feature Filipino-Canadian Artists

      The North Vancouver Community Arts Council and MELD Arts will present Essence Art Exhibit that will feature the art of five Filipino-Canadian artists. It will showcase art that celebrates the roles, struggles and triumphs of all women. Slated on April 27 to May 26, 2018 at the CityScape Community ...

    %d bloggers like this: