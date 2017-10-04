Pinay girlfriend of Las Vegas gunman was in the Philippines at time of shooting

  • joelcastro.com
  • October 4, 2017
  • Feature News
  • Page Views 140

    • Marilou Danley, the Filipino-Australian earlier considered as a person of interest in the Las Vegas, Nevada shooting on October 1 that killed 59 persons, is reportedly in the Philippines.

    According to media reports quoting sources at the Bureau of Immigration in Manila, the 62-year-old Danley reportedly arrived in the Philippines last September 25 from Hong Kong.

    This means that Danley was in the Philippines before the Las Vegas shooting.

    Danley is said to be a girlfriend or partner of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, 64.

    She is said to be Filipino but an Australian national and has been living in the United States.

    At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 others were injured when Paddock fired an automatic rifle from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay Hotel at the crowd attending a concert in Las Vegas.

    Australian media said she was on holiday in the Philippines with three girlfriends.

    News Corp Australia newspapers said the Filipino-Australian used to live on the Gold Coast tourist strip and still had a sister there.

    “I can’t comment at the moment, I can’t say anything,” her sister Liza Werner told the Sydney Daily Telegraph, which said she was a grandmother.

    The newspaper cited friends as saying she resided on the Gold Coast for more than a decade and was married to an Australian man who has since died.

    She moved to the U.S. about 20 years ago and reportedly shared a house with Paddock in a new golf course development in the desert just outside Mesquite, Nevada, 130 kilometers from Las Vegas.

    It was not clear if they were in a relationship or were simply friends.

    Some reports refer to Danley as Paddock’s “regular companion.”

    Paddock, a high-stakes gambler with no criminal record, killed himself after mowing down concert-goers in Las Vegas.

    “Based on reports, Marilou Danley is not a suspect and appears to have been cleared by the police, we are not inclined to release any information at this time, the information being confidential,” said Bureau of Immigration spokesperson Ma. Antonette Mangrobang.

    “We assure though that the BI shall cooperate with any and all of our international counterparts in providing any relevant information that would help their investigation,” Mangrobang added.

    The Las Vegas police have cleared Danley of involvement in the shooting, the worst gun attack incident in the U.S. in recent history.

    “We believe her not to be involved,” the Las Vegas sheriff relayed to Consul General Adelio Angelito Cruz of the Philippine consulate in Los Angeles.

    The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said, “Marilou Danley is no longer being sought out as a person of interest.”

    “LVMPD detectives have made contact with her and do not believe she is involved with the shooting on the strip,” the police said.

    According to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), authorities said Danley was not in the U.S. at the time of the incident and is no longer a person of interest in the investigation.

    “She was reported to have been in the Philippines at the time of the incident but there are unconfirmed reports that she is no longer in the Philippines at this time. Ms. Danley was not in the U.S. when the incident happened,” the DFA said, also citing information relayed to the consul general by the Las Vegas sheriff’s office.

    The DFA said the consulate was verifying a report about a Filipino-American among 500 people injured in the shooting rampage on the Las Vegas strip.

    Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop tweeted: “I understand US authorities have ruled out Australian Marilou Danley as a person of interest.”

     

    Share

    Previous Story

    Pay PAL arrears or I’ll shut down Naia Terminal 2- Duterte to Tan

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 04 October 2017
      6 hours ago No comment

      Pinay girlfriend of Las Vegas gunman was in the Philippines at time of shooting

      Marilou Danley, the Filipino-Australian earlier considered as a person of interest in the Las Vegas, Nevada shooting on October 1 that killed 59 persons, is reportedly in the Philippines. According to media reports quoting sources at the Bureau of Immigration in Manila, the 62-year-old Danley reportedly arrived in the ...

    • 04 October 2017
      16 hours ago No comment

      Pay PAL arrears or I’ll shut down Naia Terminal 2- Duterte to Tan

      President Rodrigo Duterte has warned business tycoon Lucio Tan, chairman and chief executive officer of Philippine Airlines (PAL), to settle his liabilities with the government in 10 days or he would shut down Terminal 2 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia). PAL, the country’s flag carrier, has been ...

    • 04 October 2017
      18 hours ago No comment

      Nonito Donaire Dominates Ruben Hernandez, Wins WBC Silver

      Returning for the first time since last November’s decision loss to Jessie Magdaleno, four division world champion Nonito Donaire returned to the ring and won a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Ruben Garcia Hernandez (22-3-1). Donaire (38-4, 24 KOs) secured the win with scores of 100-90, 97-93, 99-91 ...

    • 04 October 2017
      20 hours ago No comment

      BC Taekwon-Do jins Compete at the Oval

      2017 ITF of BC Provincial Taekwon-do Championships RICHMOND, BC – On September 23, 2017, ITF Taekwon-do practitioners from all over British Columbia will come to visit the beautiful lower mainland in order to participate at the 2017 ITF of BC Provincial Taekwon-Do Championships.  This year’s event was held at ...

    • 03 October 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      Jericho Rosales: ‘John Lloyd is a good person’

      Jericho Rosales came into the defense of his Star Magic brother John Lloyd Cruz against those who misinterpret the actor’s actions after being embroiled in a controversy recently. Jericho remarked that he is positive that the actor will overcome life’s difficulties. “What else can we say about that? People ...

    %d bloggers like this: