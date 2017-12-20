Pinay named best actress at first ASEAN-China Film Festival

Filipina actress Laila Ulao won her first international award for her role in “Women of the Weeping River.”

In the indie feature, Ulao plays Satra, a woman caught in the middle of a bloody feud between warring clans stretching back generations.

She was named best actress at the first ASEAN-China Film Festival, which was held in Malaysia last week.

Jack Tan of “Shuttle Life” was named best actor, while China’s “Wolf Warrior 2” was awarded the prestigious Best Picture prize.

Sheron Dayoc, the director of “Women of the Weeping River,” accepted the honor in behalf of Ulao, as seen in a photo posted by Film Development Council of the Philippines head Liza Diño.

“Philippines is proud of this amazing achievement,” Diño said.

by: abs-cbn

Like this: Like Loading...