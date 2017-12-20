Pinay named best actress at first ASEAN-China Film Festival

  • joelcastro.com
  • December 20, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 107

    • Filipina actress Laila Ulao won her first international award for her role in “Women of the Weeping River.”

    In the indie feature, Ulao plays Satra, a woman caught in the middle of a bloody feud between warring clans stretching back generations.

    She was named best actress at the first ASEAN-China Film Festival, which was held in Malaysia last week.

    Jack Tan of “Shuttle Life” was named best actor, while China’s “Wolf Warrior 2” was awarded the prestigious Best Picture prize.

    Sheron Dayoc, the director of “Women of the Weeping River,” accepted the honor in behalf of Ulao, as seen in a photo posted by Film Development Council of the Philippines head Liza Diño.

    “Philippines is proud of this amazing achievement,” Diño said.

    by: abs-cbn

    Share

    Previous Story

    ABS-CBN Anti-Piracy and Content Security Head Warns Filipino TV and Film Fans on Malware Sites

    Next Story

    CityMall, ABS-CBN partnership for cinemas to Boracay

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 23 December 2017
      50 mins ago No comment

      Paul Soriano’s wish for ‘Siargao’

      “SIARGAO” finally takes front and center in acclaimed director-producer Paul Soriano’s first Metro Manila Film Festival entry, starring Jericho Rosales, Erich Gonzales and Jasmine Curtis-Smith. Deviating from his previous serious projects, Soriano dips his hands into the romance-drama genre with his first travel-themed movie focusing on the story of ...

    • 22 December 2017
      17 hours ago No comment

      The Shape of Water (PG)

      Submerged! Care to have your entertainment shaken and stirred? Certainly, we aren’t talking about some slick super spy out to save the world. Instead be ready to get taken on one of the oddest most imaginative wild rides in Recent years with The  Shape of Water. But what else ...

    • 22 December 2017
      19 hours ago No comment

      Mudbound (PG)

      Racial Strife! Stand up and get noticed. Upstart Netflix continues to grow and inspire with its sassy Mudbound. Worthy of a theatrical release this family drama is heartfelt and riveting from start to finish. Share this epic drama by signing up for Netflix by contacting your local Shaw, Rogers, ...

    • 22 December 2017
      21 hours ago No comment

      For Vice Ganda, there’s pride in having a film fest entry

      COMEDIAN Vice Ganda could not be any happier he’s back on the Metro Manila Film Festival scene after failing to have an entry in last year’s season. He joins forces with Daniel Padilla and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach in “Gandarappido: The Revenger Squad” by director Joyce Bernal. “Of course na-miss, tsaka ...

    • 22 December 2017
      23 hours ago No comment

      Sarah, James start filming ‘Miss Granny’

      Cameras have finally started to roll for the upcoming movie of Sarah Geronimo and James Reid. Based on an Instagram Story shared by Neil Arce, Geronimo already started filming the Filipino adaptation of the movie “Miss Granny” under the direction of Joyce Bernal. An Instagram Story by actress Kim ...

    %d bloggers like this: