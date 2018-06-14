Piolo Pascual as an actor and a producer

Piolo Pascual is now busy as an actor doing two TV shows, the sitcom “Home Sweetie Home” on weekends and the series “Since I Found You” on weeknights. So when will he next do another romantic movie?

“May offer but I’m doing a soap so mahirap pagsabayin,” he says at his launch as endorser of My Daily Collagen drink. “Pero ‘yung movie ko kay Lav Diaz, ‘Panahon ng Halimaw,’ showing ngayon in selected theaters. And I’m also busy as producer for my own company, Spring Films.”

His company produced the recent smash romantic hits, “Kita Kita” and “Meet Me in St. Gallen.” Now, they’re coming up with four new projects no less. First is a movie on Marawi, with Robin Padilla. Then there’s “Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story,” which is an animated movie about cats and dogs. The lead character, Nimfa, is a cat, voiced by Angelica Panganiban, who lives with a dog named Roger, voiced by Robin Padilla. They’re also doing “Kuya Wes” starring Ogie Alcasid for Cinemalaya and the launching film of the love team of his son, Iñigo, with Maris Racal.

“For years, collagen is thought of as a beauty product and its actually super protein that serves as the glue to hold our bones, muscles, joints and skin together,” she says. “When we thought of someone who’ll best represent our product, iisa lang ang naisip ng lahat, si Piolo, as he’s the best in introducing a positive attitude to wellness.”

M. Bautista, Malaya

