PLANET FITNESS TO OPEN ITS DOORS TO TEENS FOR FREE ALL SUMMER LONG

‘Teen Summer Challenge’ Program Invites Teenagers Ages 15 – 18 to Work Out for Free in all of its 36 locations nationwide from May 15 – September 1

Research shows that Canadian teens know much more about health and wellness from a young age compared to any other generation

TORONTO, ON – Planet Fitness, the innovative health club franchisor known for its Judgement Free Zone®, is inviting high school teenagers ages 15 – 18* to work out for free at any of its more than 36 Planet Fitness locations across Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan from May 15 through September 1 as part of the company’s Teen Summer Challenge initiative. Free fitness classes specifically for teenagers will also be available Monday through Friday via certified fitness trainers.

Additionally, all teens who sign up beginning May 15 are automatically entered into Planet Fitness’ Scholarship Sweepstakes. By the end of summer, one lucky teen across each participating province will be randomly selected to receive a $500 scholarship toward academics or athletics. Additionally, one lucky teen will be chosen from a participating province to receive a $5,000 grand prize.**

The Canadian launch of the Teen Summer Challenge builds on a successful local program first launched last summer in New Hampshire, Planet Fitness’ home state in the U.S. To sign-up, visit a Planet Fitness near you beginning May 15. Teens under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at sign-up.

A FOCUS ON TEEN HEALTH

According to the 2018 ParticipACTION Report Card on Physical Activity for Children and Youth***, only 35 per cent of Canadian kids and teens aged 5-17 are meeting national physical activity guidelines of 60 minutes of heart-pumping physical activity per day. Childhood obesity has risen sharply in Canada —a quarter of children and youth are now overweight or obese—and physical fitness has declined. Planet Fitness’ Teen Summer Challenge offers a solution for teenagers eager for an opportunity to stay active during the summer when school sports programs, gym classes or after school activities wind down.

“Teens today are under ever-increasing pressure to succeed academically and socially, battle a growing list of responsibilities both inside and outside of the classroom and become well-rounded members of their community,” said Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer at Planet Fitness. “At Planet Fitness, a healthy and active lifestyle should never be a challenge – which is why we’re flipping that notion on its head with the launch of the Teen Summer Challenge. We want to give teens across Canada the chance to stay active when school is out – a time when they may not otherwise have access to organized fitness or athletic programs. Research clearly shows that Canadian teens need to be more active year-round. By offering a safe space to exercise for free and spend time with their friends all summer long, we want to help build a healthier and happier teen community across Canada.”

For more information on the Teen Summer Challenge, including how to sign up for the free membership at any of the more than 36 Planet Fitness locations nationwide, visit PlanetFitness.ca/TeenSummerChallenge.

Like this: Like Loading...