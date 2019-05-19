Play Surrey Contest is now open

Local musicians can enter to win performances on the Maple Leaf Stage at Surrey Canada Day and Fusion Festival

Surrey, BC – Returning for the second year, the City of Surrey has officially launched the 2019 Play Surrey Contest.

This competition allows local musicians to enter to win a performance on the Maple Leaf Stage at Surrey Canada Day on July 1 and Surrey Fusion Festival on July 20.

“The Play Surrey Contest is always an exciting part of both Surrey Canada Day and Fusion Festival, where we encourage local talent to participate,” said Mary Rukavina, Manager of Special Events and Filming. “Each year, we receive hundreds of applications from performers to play at our events. We have discovered so many gifted musicians and want to continue to provide a platform to connect event attendees to local performers that deserve recognition.”

The City of Surrey Special Events Committee will select six finalist videos, which will be posted to the Surrey Canada Day and Fusion Festival Facebook pages. The public will then be asked to vote by liking their favourite entries. Twobands—one for each event—with the most votes by June 12, will win. Winners will receive a performance time slot at the

event of their choice, plus a $300 honorarium.

Entries, which must include a performance video, can be submitted between May 10 and May 30 on either the Surrey Canada Day website or Surrey Fusion Festival website.

For more information, visit surrey.ca/canadaday/playsurrey and surreyfusionfestival.ca/playsurrey

