In Gretchen Fullido’s report on TV Patrol, Robin Padilla and his wife, Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla, expressed their excitement in welcoming their baby girl. “Our baby is an angel; this is the angel that I’ve been waiting for. It’s baby Mozart,” Mariel shared. Robin further shared, “Miracle childtalaga ito, kaya kailangan naming ...
The Negrenses Association of BC is a registered non-profit organization in British Columbia. It is called NEGRENSES because the membership is composed mostly of individuals & their families from the province of Negros Occidental. The association’s main activity is our October Fest Dinner & Dance. The proceeds of this ...
The franchise holder in the Philippines for Canadian pizza chain Steveston Pizza is looking to expand in other Southeast Asian countries. The BusinessWorld newspaper in Manila reported that Steveston Pizza Philippines CEO Richard C. Go said the company is aiming to roll out stores in Indonesia, Brunei Darussalam and ...