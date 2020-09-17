Prime Minister announces next steps for Safe Restart Agreement

  • admin
  • September 17, 2020
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 146

    • As we move into the fall and the world continues to deal with the impacts of COVID-19, the Government of Canada remains focused on keeping Canadians safe and healthy, while continuing to ensure they have the supports needed during this global health and economic crisis.

    The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today shared the details of the investments that will be made through the Safe Restart Agreement. This will provide continued support to Canadians, as we safely restart our economy and build a more resilient Canada.

    Through the Agreement, reached earlier this summer, the Government of Canada announced over $19 billion in federal funding to help provinces and territories safely restart the economy. Provinces and territories were asked to outline in a letter how these funds would best be allocated within their jurisdictions, based on their priorities. The premiers have now submitted the letters and the federal funding will be transferred to the provinces and territories.

    The Safe Restart Agreement supports measures to increase testing and contact tracing to protect Canadians from future waves of the virus. It will help support the capacity of our health care systems, including through services for people facing mental health challenges. It will also provide municipalities with funding so they can quickly deliver essential services, like public transit, that Canadians rely on every day, and secure a reliable source of personal protective equipment for essential workers.

    The Agreement will also provide direct support to Canadian workers, including safe child care to help parents returning to work. It will also provide income support for people without paid sick leave, and takes steps to protect the most vulnerable, like Canada’s seniors.

    As we continue to deal with the health and economic challenges of the pandemic, the government will continue to invest in Canadians. Together, working with the provinces and territories, we will build a more resilient Canada – one that is healthier and safer, cleaner and more competitive, and fairer and more inclusive for everyone. (PM J. Trudeau website)

     

    Share

    Previous Story

    Amal Clooney urges PH to protect press freedom, honor international commitments

    Next Story

    Dr. Theresa Tam’s update on COVID-19 

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • Nathan Longchallon
      18 September 2020
      2 days ago No comment

      Missing Man in Burnaby: Nathan Longchallon, 26

      The Burnaby RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Nathan Longchallon. Nathan was last seen walking north bound on Patterson Avenue near Victory Street in Burnaby at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Nathan is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a slender build, ...

    • 17 September 2020
      3 days ago No comment

      B.C. election looms, while chance of federal election lessens

      B.C.’s next provincial election is scheduled to happen on October 16, 2021. But it could take place earlier if the B.C. NDP government of Premier John Horgan decides to call an election earlier. Or if the Horgan government loses the confidence of the legislative assembly. By many indications, Horgan ...

    • 17 September 2020
      3 days ago No comment

      Dr. Theresa Tam’s update on COVID-19 

      Ottawa, ON – Public Health Agency of Canada In lieu of an in-person update to the media, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, issued the following statement: “There have been 138,803 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, including 9,188 deaths. 88% of people have now recovered. Labs across ...

    • 17 September 2020
      3 days ago No comment

      Prime Minister announces next steps for Safe Restart Agreement

      As we move into the fall and the world continues to deal with the impacts of COVID-19, the Government of Canada remains focused on keeping Canadians safe and healthy, while continuing to ensure they have the supports needed during this global health and economic crisis. The Prime Minister, Justin ...

    • 17 September 2020
      3 days ago No comment

      Amal Clooney urges PH to protect press freedom, honor international commitments

      International human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin-Clooney on Tuesday urged the Philippine government to protect the free press and honor its international commitments on human rights. Speaking before Philippine business leaders in an online forum, Clooney said, “if you want to have a functioning democracy, protect the press. To protect ...

    %d bloggers like this: