The Prime Minister and Minister of Youth, Justin Trudeau, today launched the design phase of Canada Service Corps, Canada’s new national youth service initiative.

Canada Service Corps will encourage young Canadians to get involved in service to their communities and gain valuable skills and experience that will benefit them in every aspect of life. It will also provide young Canadians with service opportunities that currently do not exist.

More meaningful volunteer and service opportunities means more young people will have the chance to practice leadership, develop individual strengths, and gain essential life and work experiences. As a nationwide initiative, Canada Service Corps will help more young Canadians to understand the importance of serving their communities, and instill a sense of civic engagement and global citizenship.

During this first phase, the Government of Canada will work with young Canadians to find out more about their motivations and interests, and to explore what service means to them. Their ideas will directly shape the initiative, and help to ensure it meets the needs and priorities of young people once it is fully implemented in 2019.

The Government of Canada will work closely with national, regional, and local organizations to explore how best to engage and inspire young Canadians, and to connect youth with meaningful service opportunities. Understanding that volunteering is often the first step to meaningful service, the Government of Canada will offer an online matching service through Volunteer Canada that helps young people to find volunteer opportunities in their communities. Young Canadians can also apply for funding that will help them and their team make their service-related projects a reality. (media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca)

Like this: Like Loading...