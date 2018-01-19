Prime Minister launches Canada Service Corps

  • joelcastro.com
  • January 19, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 55

    • The Prime Minister and Minister of Youth, Justin Trudeau, today launched the design phase of Canada Service Corps, Canada’s new national youth service initiative.

    Canada Service Corps will encourage young Canadians to get involved in service to their communities and gain valuable skills and experience that will benefit them in every aspect of life. It will also provide young Canadians with service opportunities that currently do not exist.

    More meaningful volunteer and service opportunities means more young people will have the chance to practice leadership, develop individual strengths, and gain essential life and work experiences. As a nationwide initiative, Canada Service Corps will help more young Canadians to understand the importance of serving their communities, and instill a sense of civic engagement and global citizenship.

    During this first phase, the Government of Canada will work with young Canadians to find out more about their motivations and interests, and to explore what service means to them. Their ideas will directly shape the initiative, and help to ensure it meets the needs and priorities of young people once it is fully implemented in 2019.

    The Government of Canada will work closely with national, regional, and local organizations to explore how best to engage and inspire young Canadians, and to connect youth with meaningful service opportunities. Understanding that volunteering is often the first step to meaningful service, the Government of Canada will offer an online matching service through Volunteer Canada that helps young people to find volunteer opportunities in their communities. Young Canadians can also apply for funding that will help them and their team make their service-related projects a reality. (media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Philippines joins Vancouver summit on North Korea

    Next Story

    Bert Parungao visits Pathways

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 19 January 2018
      15 mins ago No comment

      Bank of Canada increases overnight rate target to 1 1/4 per cent

      The Bank of Canada today increased its target for the overnight rate to 1 1/4 per cent. The Bank Rate is correspondingly 1 1/2 per cent and the deposit rate is 1 per cent. Recent data have been strong, inflation is close to target, and the economy is operating ...

    • 19 January 2018
      2 hours ago No comment

      Covfefe and other S*** Trump Says

      By this time, the world knows not to take what US President Donald Trump says seriously. Before he became president, Trump’s companies have filed for bankruptcy protection six times. His Taj Mahal opened in April 1990 in Atlantic City, but six months later, defaulted on interest payments to bondholders ...

    • 19 January 2018
      4 hours ago No comment

      Bert Parungao visits Pathways

      Community leader, Bert Parungao, visited Pathways to Canada Ortigas office to give pre-departure orientation to immigrants. To strengthen the program, Pathways blended its’ services with other pre-arrival service providers particularly relating to a specialized soft employment skills. Training and education upgrade are provided for trade workers, professionals, semi-skilled workers, ...

    • 19 January 2018
      6 hours ago No comment

      Prime Minister launches Canada Service Corps

      The Prime Minister and Minister of Youth, Justin Trudeau, today launched the design phase of Canada Service Corps, Canada’s new national youth service initiative. Canada Service Corps will encourage young Canadians to get involved in service to their communities and gain valuable skills and experience that will benefit them ...

    • 18 January 2018
      19 hours ago No comment

      Philippines joins Vancouver summit on North Korea

      Twenty nations including the Philippines agreed on January 16, 2018, to consider tougher sanctions to press North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons. A meeting hosted jointly in Vancouver by Canada and the U.S. including countries, like the Philippines, that backed South Korea during the 1950-53 Korea War ...

    %d bloggers like this: