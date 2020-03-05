Prime Minister creates committee on COVID-19

  • joelcastro.com
  • March 5, 2020
  • Feature News
  • Page Views 238

    • The Government of Canada’s top priority is the wellbeing and safety of all Canadians. With the COVID-19 outbreak evolving rapidly internationally, we need to continue working closely with local, provincial, territorial, and international partners to reduce potential risks to Canadians and our economy.

    While Canada has not experienced the impacts that other countries are experiencing right now, we must be prepared for all scenarios and closely follow best practices around the world. The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the creation of a new Cabinet committee on COVID-19.

    The Cabinet Committee on the federal response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will complement the work being done by the Incident Response Group. It will meet regularly to ensure whole-of-government leadership, coordination, and preparedness for a response to the health and economic impacts of the virus. This includes coordination of efforts with other orders of government.

    The Committee will continue the measures already taken by the Government of Canada to limit the spread of the virus, and to make sure we are protecting the health and safety of all Canadians. Canadians are encouraged to follow regular updates and technical briefings that will continue to be led by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Pacquiao-Garcia fight looms

    Next Story

    Statement on Fraud Prevention Month

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 05 March 2020
      24 hours ago No comment

      WHO:World now in ‘uncharted territory’ with COVID-19

      As the novel coronavirus continues to spread and claim lives, the World Health Organization has a dire warning. “We are in uncharted territory,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on March 2. “We have never before seen a respiratory pathogen that is capable of community transmission, but which can ...

    • 05 March 2020
      24 hours ago No comment

      Statement on Fraud Prevention Month

      Ottawa—The Honourable Marco E.L. Mendicino, P.C., M.P., Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, issued the following statement: “Every year, millions of people apply to visit or immigrate to Canada to enjoy the many opportunities that our country has to offer. “The vast majority of these applicants are genuine and ...

    • 05 March 2020
      24 hours ago No comment

      Prime Minister creates committee on COVID-19

      The Government of Canada’s top priority is the wellbeing and safety of all Canadians. With the COVID-19 outbreak evolving rapidly internationally, we need to continue working closely with local, provincial, territorial, and international partners to reduce potential risks to Canadians and our economy. While Canada has not experienced the ...

    • 05 March 2020
      1 day ago No comment

      Pacquiao-Garcia fight looms

      Six months after ending previously unbeaten Keith Thurman’s victory streak, Filipino ring icon Manny Pacquiao could have, likewise, ended shopping for an opponent that started since then. This looked to have developed when after scoring his first career victory as a welterweight Saturday night (Sunday in Manila), Mikey Garcia ...

    • 05 March 2020
      1 day ago No comment

      What Manny Pacquiao wants to tell Sarah G, Matteo

      Those angered by the overprotectiveness of Sarah Geronimo’s mother, Divine Geronimo, are not without reason. But that does not mean that the pop star should echo this “hate” towards her mom, according to Sen. Manny Pacquiao, as he was asked about the hot topic in a radio interview this ...

    %d bloggers like this: