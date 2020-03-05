Prime Minister creates committee on COVID-19

The Government of Canada’s top priority is the wellbeing and safety of all Canadians. With the COVID-19 outbreak evolving rapidly internationally, we need to continue working closely with local, provincial, territorial, and international partners to reduce potential risks to Canadians and our economy.

While Canada has not experienced the impacts that other countries are experiencing right now, we must be prepared for all scenarios and closely follow best practices around the world. The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the creation of a new Cabinet committee on COVID-19.

The Cabinet Committee on the federal response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will complement the work being done by the Incident Response Group. It will meet regularly to ensure whole-of-government leadership, coordination, and preparedness for a response to the health and economic impacts of the virus. This includes coordination of efforts with other orders of government.

The Committee will continue the measures already taken by the Government of Canada to limit the spread of the virus, and to make sure we are protecting the health and safety of all Canadians. Canadians are encouraged to follow regular updates and technical briefings that will continue to be led by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

