Prime Minister launches Canada.ca/Results

  • joelcastro.com
  • November 17, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 35

    • The Government of Canada is committed to being the most open and accessible government possible. In keeping with this commitment, the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the launch of Canada.ca/Results.

    This new website reports publicly on the progress we have made to deliver real and meaningful results for Canadians. It also gives Canadians a sense of the results they should expect to see and how we intend to make change real.

    Using Canada.ca/Results, Canadians will be able to track progress for each of the mandate letter commitments and top government-wide priorities, such as fighting climate change, advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, growing our economy, and strengthening the middle class.

    Over the past two years, we have taken significant strides to fulfill our mandate. This progress would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of public servants, who make a real difference in Canadians’ lives every day.

    Today’s launch is only the first step – we will continue to improve Canada.ca/Results to enhance its functionality, and we intend to update the website often as commitments progress.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Julia has a for sweet message Coco

    Next Story

    Who’s Afraid of Julie Payette?

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 17 November 2017
      50 mins ago No comment

      ASEAN leaders call for ‘inclusive globalization’

      ASEAN, a group of 10 Southeast Asian nations with varying degrees of economic development, yesterday called for “inclusive globalization” in what can be seen as a “backpedaling” to the existing trading model that only heightened economic disparity among people in the region and strongly push for inclusivity where everyone ...

    • 17 November 2017
      2 hours ago No comment

      Subic Freeport chosen ‘Fastest Growing Free Trade Zone in Asia’

      Subic Bay Freeport has been known as one of the economic flagships of the Philippines and has been partially instrumental in the development of the country. Traits such as these have made this premier Freeport the winner of the Fastest Growing Free Trade Zone in Asia by the International ...

    • 17 November 2017
      3 hours ago No comment

      Babaeng tumulong sa pasaherong naaksidente sa MRT: ‘Ginawa ko lang po yung dapat gawin’

      Itinuturing na bayani si Charleanne Jandic, ang babae na nakita sa mga balita na nangunguna sa pagtulong sa babaeng naputulan ng braso matapos maaksidente sa Ayala station ng MRT-3 nitong Martes.  Marami ang nag-akala na taga-MRT si Jandic na kinalaunan ay natuklasan na pasahero rin pala gaya ng biktima. ...

    • 17 November 2017
      4 hours ago No comment

      Who’s Afraid of Julie Payette?

      Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is Queen of Canada and Head of State. The Governor General is the representative of the Queen in Canada. The GG also presides over the swearing-in of the prime minister, the chief justice of Canada and cabinet ministers. It is the governor general who ...

    • 17 November 2017
      5 hours ago No comment

      Prime Minister launches Canada.ca/Results

      The Government of Canada is committed to being the most open and accessible government possible. In keeping with this commitment, the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the launch of Canada.ca/Results. This new website reports publicly on the progress we have made to deliver real and meaningful results for ...

    %d bloggers like this: