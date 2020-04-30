Prime Minister releases joint statement by First Ministers for restarting the economy

  • April 30, 2020
    • Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, all orders of government have been working together to slow and contain the spread of the virus. As the first wave of the virus’ activity passes, provincial and territorial governments will move at their own pace to safely restore economic activity within their jurisdictions, while protecting the health of Canadians.

    The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that the federal, provincial, and territorial governments have come together and agreed to a set of common principles for restarting the Canadian economy, based on shared understanding and appreciation of what science and experts are telling us. This statement identifies the criteria that need to be in place before we can go back to work and school, or see neighbours and friends.

    This statement acknowledges the importance of restarting the economy through a gradual approach that protects the health of Canadians, including high-risk groups, as well as the need to ensure public health capacity for future waves of the virus, while at the same time continuing to support a range of economic sectors and Canadian workers.

    The statement acknowledges that provinces and territories will take different steps at different times in order to ease restrictions, reflecting the specific circumstances in each jurisdiction. The statement identifies four main principles, including taking a science and evidence-based approach to decision-making, coordination and collaboration between all jurisdictions, continued accountability and transparency of all governments, and flexibility and proportionality as information changes over time.

    This statement also identifies the criteria and measures that need to be in place in order to begin to take steps to restart the economy:

    • COVID-19 transmission is controlled, so new cases are contained at a level that our health care system can manage.

    • Sufficient public health capacity is in place to test, trace, isolate, and control the spread of the virus.

    • Expanded health care capacity exists to support all needs, including COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.

    • Supports are in place for vulnerable groups, communities, and key populations. This includes the protection of seniors, residents of group living facilities, workers in close quarters, homeless people, and Indigenous people and those living in remote locations, health care workers and other essential workers, and inmates.

    • Support and monitoring of workplace protocols are in place to keep Canadians safe at their jobs, and prevent the introduction and spread of COVID-19.

    • Restrictions on non-essential travel is eased and managed in a coordinated manner.

    • Communities are supported in managing local disease activity, including in child care, schools, and public transportation, and industry and economic sectors are engaged to support the health of Canadians, reduced viral activity, and protection of the economy as it restarts.

    As we continue to work collaboratively to get things back to normal, our top priority is keeping all Canadians safe during this challenging time. (PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca )

    30 April 2020
      PBA Commissioner Marcial says resumption of games still uncertain

    30 April 2020
      Update Mula sa Lungsod ng Vancouver

    30 April 2020
      Vancouver sisters delivering grocery packages to seniors, immunocompromised people during pandemic

    30 April 2020
    Vancouver resident Carmelita Carreon has expressed her appreciation of staff at St. Paul's Hospitals who are on the frontline of the COVID-19 fight. Carreon thanked the doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers with take-out dinner. "You are truly heroes," Carreon said of the frontliners. Carreon has a personal story regarding the novel coronavirus, which she previously shared exclusively through ReyFort Media Group. Her older sister Leonora Castro died of COVID-19 while in confinement at St. Paul's Hospital. Carreon herself contracted the virus, went into home isolation, and thankfully recovered. Her daughter Jolina exhibited some symptoms and was able to overcome the virus at home. "I wish to thank the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers of St Paul's Hospital for your dedication and sacrifices," Carreon said. On April 17, 2020, Carreon and friend Agnes Uguil went to Burnaby Cactus club to order a take-out that was given to the frontliners at St. Paul's Hospital. The take-out dinner was also in appreciation for their services in taking care of everyone infected with COVID-19. On April 7, Carreon's older sister Leonora passed away due to complications from the novel coronavirus. Carreon is a close friend of Christian Cunanan, president of Circulo Pampangueno. Carreon reminded members of the community about the importance of simple steps to combat the novel coronavirus. According to Carreon, people can take care of themselves by washing hands, keeping distances from others, wearing a mask, and staying home.
23 April 2020
      COVID-19 survivor Carmelita Carreon thanks St. Paul's Hospital frontliners with take-out dinner

