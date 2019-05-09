Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome baby boy

Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle welcomed their first baby on Monday, May 6. Meghan gave birth to a baby boy.

Britain’s Prince Harry and wife Meghan announced their new son will be called Archie, ending months of intense speculation.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor,” the couple announced on their Instagram account.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs this morning. The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz.,” the Royal Family said in a statement.

The statement added, “The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry expressed his elation and happiness over the birth of his son. “This little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It’s been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, and we’re both absolutely thrilled,” he said.

Photo credit: Dominic lipinski/ AFP/Getty Images/ www.nhpr.org (push.com)

