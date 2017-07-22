GMA Public Affairs’ ‘Road Trip’ shows celebrities’ exciting, therapeutic travel adventures

  • July 22, 2017
    • Aside from relaxing and escaping their busy schedules at work, celebrities take the time off to somehow mend themselves. Beginning July 23 in North America and Asia Pacific and July 25 in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, join some of today’s hottest celebrities as they travel and reflect on GMA Public Affairs’ latest travel-reality program ‘Road Trip’.

    The hour-long TV series promises an exciting weekly viewing habit as each episode shows the featured celebrities’ adventures and life realizations.

    Every week, Road Trip will follow either a couple or a group of celebrities as they get out of their own little corners and embark on a journey they will not forget. Against the picturesque scenery of some of the must-visit destinations, celebrities will take viewers along a fun-filled excursion.

    As travelling is also a means of self-discovery, stars will also share their “hugot” lines and thoughts, showing viewers that just like any normal human being, they, too, have issues and conflicts that need resolving.

    For its two-part pilot episode, the Legaspi family goes on a Road Trip to the “Last Frontier of the North”—Batanes. Carmina Villaroel and Zoren Legaspi, together with twins Mavy and Cassy, will give viewers a peek at how they are as a family.

    Catch Road Trip only on GMA’s flagship international channel, GMA Pinoy TV.

