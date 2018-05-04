Rampage (PG)

Best Buds!

Say what you will about monsters. Throw in the good natured humour of Dwayne Johnson and odds are good you’ll have an enjoyable outing with Rampage. Like the tag line says Big meets Bigger in this blockbuster from Warner Brothers.

From space to the jungles to the big city Rampage takes us on some roller coaster of a ride. Taken supposedly from the old video game science fiction turns to reality when a San Diego wildlife sanctuary finds itself in The eye of the storm. Friend to the animals is all around good guy ace primatologist Davis Okoye. Man of all seasons Dwayne Johnson has more than his work cut out when his number one primate friend, George, an Albino gorilla, gets drawn into a battle royal when somehow his growth gets advanced under mysterious circumstances.

Right or wrong the zoo working expert unwittingly falls into a dangerous game where genetics and DNA are mixed with dangerous intentions. To help in a race against time a doctor whose scientific research may the hold key to unravelling a mystery and saving the world as we know it takes centre stage. Leaving her steno pad behind Naomie Harris leaves Bondage to wrestle with The Rock as Dr. Cate Caldwell. Together these two have more than their hands full as a monster or two decide its feeding time.

Memories of King Kong versus Godzilla seem appropriate as viewers of Rampage are placed within the thick of the battle. And with Dwayne Johnson doing his best to stop the carnage with his patented mile wide smile and you just know you’re in for a good time. Just like in San Adreas Dwayne is the guy you want in your corner as his upcoming Vancouver shot Skyscraper put later this summer will replicate. Look for that dim to follow flawlessly Rampage’s footsteps.

By Alan Samuel

