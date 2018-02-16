What really happened when Karylle met Marian, Dingdong

Actress-chanteuse Karylle was talking to her manager Arnold Vegafria and internationally-acclaimed fashion designer Michael Cinco inside the store, fans milling outside suddenly went berserk when Karylle’s ex-flame, “Kapuso Primetime King” Dingdong Dantes, and his wife, “Kapuso Primetime” Queen Marian Rivera, arrived at the opening of Couturissimo store at the ground floor of Greenbelt 5 in Makati City.

Showbiz kibitzers were in for a seismic treat when one of local Tinseltown’s most celebrated love triangles attended the recent opening of a boutique in Makati City.

A long, awkward silence enveloped the scene when the two came in. Everybody froze. Eyewitnesses said you can hear a pin (or a lightweight Swarovski crystal) drop. It was straight out of a movie scene — cinematic.

It can be recalled that Karylle and Dingdong were in a relationship after falling in love in “Encantadia” (2005). Marian co-starred with Dingdong in “MariMar” (2007). Marian was rumored to have been the third party that caused Dingdong and Karylle’s breakup. Marian and Dingdong then developed a relationship after and got married in December 2014. Karylle married Sponge Cola vocalist Yael Yuzon in March 2014.

But, as a gracious host that he is and with his sparkling personality, Cinco broke the ice and gushed, “Oh hi, Marian! I’m glad you came!”

Marian is a Michael Cinco muse. “I invited her personally during a chat [over social media],” Cinco shared. “She’s also a fan of Couturissimo because she has worn the brand so many times. She must have at least six pieces in her wardrobe.”

The Samar-born couturier to beauty queens, royalty and Hollywood A-listers created Marian’s glorious wedding gown. “Nandun lang ‘yung gown nakatago. Naka box pati ‘yung crown,” the “Super Ma’am” actress said with a smile.

Maybe your daughter Zia can wear it someday? Marian beamed, “Oo nga ano!”

On a recent episode of “It’s Showtime,” Karylle’s co-host Vice Ganda shared Karylle’s perspective on the most intriguing run-in in recent showbiz memory.

“Nakasalubong niya sa isang show (si Dingdong and Marian). Nakasalubong niya si Marian. Gandang–ganda daw siya kay Marian kaya bineso niya daw. Pagbeso niya (in her mind), ‘Uy, ang ganda naman!’ Tapos pagtalikod niya na-realize niya na ang payapa na daw talaga ng puso nila kasi nag-beso sila tapos gandang-ganda siya kay Marian,” Vice Ganda recounted.

Karylle was smiling, unfazed by the encounter. She then shared, “Nag ‘Hi’ ako kay DingDong!”

(C. Mendez Legaspi, PS)

Like this: Like Loading...