Rebel in the Rye (PG )

  • joelcastro.com
  • October 14, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 47

    • Catch 22!

    Sooner or later we all go to school. And love is gonna get ya – to coin a line from a classic 70s Rock tune. Love and school combine as Mongrel Media delivers the goods with Rebel in the Rye. Yes, countless films with school or literature themes have come at us over the years. Classics like To Sir with Love, The Blackboard Jungle and The Paper Chase come to mind. Now sit back and embrace the warmth of one of the literary world’s all-time classics destined for fame and fortune at The International Village Cinemas and select Cineplex Entertainment halls across B.C.

    Never judge a book by it’s cover. Generations the world over have met the character Holden Caulfield in J.D.  Salinger’s monumental The Catcher in the Rye. Finally, we get to see how this literary masterpiece published in 1951 came about. Through the dark looking glass, we go as we see one determined New Yorker’s desire to become a writer.

    Born Jewish to a strong minded dad but more genteel mom is one J.D.Salinger. Talk about being a confused messed up young man whose spirit of awkwardness is flawlessly enunciated by Nicholas Hoult. Given half the chance this inexperienced with the lady’s gent wants to write. Able to harness that raw energy and plant the right seed to cultivate a yearning though confused mind is a college prof played with gusto, restraint and relish by the always pleasing Kevin Spacey.

    That literary atmosphere combined with family strife and a stint in the war plus those countless rejections from both ladies and publishers help germinate a writer extraordinaire. Full of style and panache Rebel in the Rye is best-selling entertainment enhanced by the presence of such quality thespians as Hope Davis and Victor Garber. Looks like finally we are being gifted with a film that may get people reading as opposed to playing on their computers/smart phones.

    By Alan Samuel

    Share

    Previous Story

    The Mountain Between Us (PG)

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 14 October 2017
      3 hours ago No comment

      Rebel in the Rye (PG )

      Catch 22! Sooner or later we all go to school. And love is gonna get ya – to coin a line from a classic 70s Rock tune. Love and school combine as Mongrel Media delivers the goods with Rebel in the Rye. Yes, countless films with school or literature ...

    • 14 October 2017
      5 hours ago No comment

      The Mountain Between Us (PG)

      Cast Off! Brought together by fate, united by an instinct to survive The Mountain Between us shows just how far people will go to survive. Intended for a mature audience this 20th Century Fox grand scale drama explores both the pain and suffering two who were left for dead ...

    • 14 October 2017
      7 hours ago No comment

      Hazing suspect with mom come home US

      ONE of the suspects in the hazing death of UST law student Horacio “Atio” Castillo returned to the Philippines on Tuesday after weeks of staying in the United States and following a police search for him. Aegis Juris member Ralph Trangia arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport around ...

    • 14 October 2017
      9 hours ago No comment

      Washington SyCip, bookkeeper, leader

      Washington SyCip always described himself as just a bookkeeper. But when he died, he was larger than life, hailed as a legendary leader, business icon, statesman, pillar, and one of the old guards of the country’s economic development. Indeed, he might as well be the business community’s version of ...

    • 13 October 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      PAL pays P6-b navigation fee

      Philippine Airlines said the Department of Transportation accepted its offer to pay in full P6 billion in unpaid navigation fees to the government.  “After several months of validation and reconciliation of accounts, the DOTr and PAL are pleased to announce that they have reached a resolution on the CAAP ...

    %d bloggers like this: