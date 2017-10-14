Rebel in the Rye (PG )

Catch 22!

Sooner or later we all go to school. And love is gonna get ya – to coin a line from a classic 70s Rock tune. Love and school combine as Mongrel Media delivers the goods with Rebel in the Rye. Yes, countless films with school or literature themes have come at us over the years. Classics like To Sir with Love, The Blackboard Jungle and The Paper Chase come to mind. Now sit back and embrace the warmth of one of the literary world’s all-time classics destined for fame and fortune at The International Village Cinemas and select Cineplex Entertainment halls across B.C.

Never judge a book by it’s cover. Generations the world over have met the character Holden Caulfield in J.D. Salinger’s monumental The Catcher in the Rye. Finally, we get to see how this literary masterpiece published in 1951 came about. Through the dark looking glass, we go as we see one determined New Yorker’s desire to become a writer.

Born Jewish to a strong minded dad but more genteel mom is one J.D.Salinger. Talk about being a confused messed up young man whose spirit of awkwardness is flawlessly enunciated by Nicholas Hoult. Given half the chance this inexperienced with the lady’s gent wants to write. Able to harness that raw energy and plant the right seed to cultivate a yearning though confused mind is a college prof played with gusto, restraint and relish by the always pleasing Kevin Spacey.

That literary atmosphere combined with family strife and a stint in the war plus those countless rejections from both ladies and publishers help germinate a writer extraordinaire. Full of style and panache Rebel in the Rye is best-selling entertainment enhanced by the presence of such quality thespians as Hope Davis and Victor Garber. Looks like finally we are being gifted with a film that may get people reading as opposed to playing on their computers/smart phones.

By Alan Samuel

