Regine dreams of allowing artists to perform on different networks

Songbird Regine Velasquez admits one of her dreams is for artists to freely cross over TV networks.

“Kasi accepted na ‘yun, my home for a long time now is GMA. Nandun naman na ‘yun. Pero pwede din naman ako magpaalam. Makakapagpaalam naman ako. So sana dumating ‘yun na pupwede na,” she said.

At the press con for her upcoming “#paMORE” concert featuring OPM icons Martin Nievera, Ogie Alcasid, and Erik Santos, the GMA contract star was asked if she will appear in one of ABS-CBN’s shows anytime soon.

“That’s my dream na one day we’ll be able to cross over again. Kasi, during my time, ‘di ba baling-baling lang kami. Pwede mag Channel 2, pwede mag Channel 7, pwede mag Channel 13, Channel 9. So ako, dream ko ‘yun na one day, all these barriers mawala na kasi it’ll be good for the whole industry – for the music industry especially,” she said.

“And of course, it will be wonderful for us artists being able to work with other artists that we don’t usually get to work with because we have this barrier. You know. So I hope one day mawala na ‘yun. It’ll be more friendly,” she added.

Last year, her husband Ogie signed an exclusive contract with ABS-CBN. Just a few days ago, her stepdaughter Leila Alcasid signed a contract with Star Music.

(J.M. Feleipe,Malaya)

